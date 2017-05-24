Fallout 4 Free Weekend

|
|
Bethesda.net announces a free weekend will get underway tomorrow for the Windows and Xbox One editions of Fallout 4. They include a new trailer to celebrate the news, and explain that the post-apocalyptic RPG sequel is also going on sale:
