 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
United Kingdom 06/02

Regularly scheduled events

Fallout 4 Free Weekend

[May 24, 2017, 7:58 pm ET] - 2 Comments

Bethesda.net announces a free weekend will get underway tomorrow for the Windows and Xbox One editions of Fallout 4. They include a new trailer to celebrate the news, and explain that the post-apocalyptic RPG sequel is also going on sale:

This weekend you can explore everything a post-nuclear Boston has to offer with the first-ever Fallout 4 Free Weekend. From May 25 to 28, Xbox Live Gold Members and Steam users will be able to play all of Fallout 4's base content and try out Mods for free.

In tandem, Steam, PlayStation Store and Xbox Live will offer savings for Fallout 4's base game and Season Pass, with discounts up to 67% off.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Awesomenauts Now Free-to-Play
GWENT Open Beta
Fallout 4 Free Weekend
Divinity: Original Sin 2 in September
Conarium in June
Zombasite: Orc Schism Announced
Dead Alliance Announced
Galactic Civilizations III: Crusade Ludicrous Update
Quake Champions Trailer
Worlds Adrift Closed Beta
Kritika Online Closed Beta
Quarantine Released
Micro Machines World Series Trailer
Evening Patches
On Sale
Evening Interviews
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization
Evening Metaverse 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.