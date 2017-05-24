Divinity: Original Sin 2 in September

Larian Studios announces a September 14th release date for Divinity: Original
Sin 2, their upcoming RPG sequel. This will mark exactly one year of early
access for the game, as the beta version launched
on September 15, 2016. The
news is accompanied by a new early access patch, and a
new Kickstarter update
video that offers a rambling nine-minute look at the new patch, showing off
gameplay and building renovation. Here's word:
Larian Studios has announced that Divinity: Original Sin 2 will launch on
September 14, 2017. Much larger than its highly-awarded predecessor, Divinity:
Original Sin, the game gives players tabletop RPG-like freedom to complete
quests and explore a world like no other. Divinity: Original Sin 2’s critically
celebrated Game Master and PvP modes will also be available at launch, giving
players a toolbox to create their own tabletop-style adventures, as well as
arenas where they can compete in strategic multiplayer combat against each
other.
To celebrate this announcement, Larian Studios is releasing a new Early
Access patch, featuring two never-before-seen areas and a new companion
relationship system. Character creation and crafting have also undergone a
serious transformation, and players will finally have a first glimpse of the
upcoming new origin story, a pirate dwarf named Beast. For more information on
this patch and all it contains, check out a new Kickstarter Update video at
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tiWM2nuCTSQ.
Divinity: Original Sin 2 promises a darker and more expansive story than its
predecessor. Set a thousand years after the original, Divinity: Original Sin 2
puts players in the role of a renegade user of forbidden magic. Our heroes will
decide who will be the next god of Rivellon and what that god will do with its
powers.
Divinity: Original Sin 2 expands on the player freedom that made 2014’s
Divinity: Original Sin so much fun. Divinity: Original Sin 2 features five
playable races and a new tag system that lets players shape the background and
motivations of their characters, from noble elven cannibals to swarthy dwarven
outlaws. Each choice you make shapes the world, impacting how you complete
quests, solve problems, and build relationships - go anywhere, take anything,
and kill anyone, but be careful of the repercussions!
Divinity: Original Sin 2 breaks new ground in what players expect from role
playing in their RPGs, featuring 4-player co-op through which players can
compete or cooperate to reach their goals. The new relationship system provides
more nuance to character interactions, as individuals will have their own
objectives and priorities based on their background and race. Whether you choose
to balance your party’s individual goals for the greater good or fight to make
sure you always get your way, character relationships play a major role in
determining how players advance through the world.
Tactical combat returns in Divinity: Original Sin 2, with even more elemental
interactions and powerful skills opening up new strategic considerations.
Divinity: Original Sin 2 introduces a new spellcrafting system that lets players
combine spells to create powerful and unexpected results. New combat skills give
the less magically-inclined plenty of strategic options to influence the fight.
Also, for the first time in a Divinity RPG, it is possible to challenge other
players to PvP combat in demanding arena battles.