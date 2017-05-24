Conarium in June

OVERVIEW

Conarium is a chilling Lovecraftian game, which follows a gripping story involving four scientists and their endeavor to challenge what we normally consider to be the ‘absolute’ limits of nature. Inspired by H.P. Lovecraft’s novella "At the Mountains of Madness", but largely set after the original story.



KEY FEATURES

A deep and suspenseful homage to H. P. Lovecraft with many secrets and Easter eggs.

Ominous but wonderful graphics created using the Unreal 4 engine.

Multiple endings.

A haunting and atmospheric soundtrack.