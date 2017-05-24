Zombasite: Orc Schism Announced

Soldak Entertainment announces Orc Schism
, the first expansion for Zombasite
,
their zombified action/RPG for Windows, macOS, and Linux. The plan is to release
it this summer, though they will stick to their normal "when it's done" for a
final determination on this. You can keep tabs on the project on the
Zombasite site
, and
here are more details:
Soldak Entertainment today announced Zombasite: Orc Schism.
Zombasite: Orc Schism is the first expansion for the unique action RPG,
Zombasite. This zombie apocalypse action RPG is set in a dynamic, evolving,
fantasy world for Windows, Mac, and Linux.
Long ago, when a necromancer attempted to raise Elves he thought to be dead, it
went very wrong. Instead of raising an army of zombie slaves, a new race was
born. The irate Orcs ripped the necromancer to shreds. Dormant necromancer magic
has protected Orcs from zombie infection ever since, but the Zombasite, a zombie
parasite, is intelligent. It has finally learned to break the defensive magic.
The new infection swept through the entire Orc population like wildfire. Again
it went very wrong. A war raged within each Orc between the Orc blood, the
Zombasite, and the original Elven blood.
When the Orc blood won, a Dark Orc arose. With less Elven influence in their
physiology, Dark Orcs’s aggressiveness and strength intensified, and they
expanded their terrible savagery.
When the Elven blood won, the new being became one of the Mutated. The Mutated
are a new, unstable Elven/Orc race. The Elven heritage has become the dominate
part, but they are still corrupted with Orc blood and necromancer magic. This
corruption slowly mutates them over time, sometimes in good ways and sometimes
bad. No one quite understands the Mutated and everyone fears them.
And finally when the Zombasite won, a Zombie Lord was unleashed. Zombie Lords
have full access to the strength of the Orcs and intelligence of the Elves. They
are the most powerful and feared Zombies in existence.
With three new powerful factions rising up from the ashes of the old Orc race,
how will you continue to survive the Zombasite?
Zombasite: Orc Schism is scheduled to be released in the summer of 2017, however
it will be released when it's done. For more information about Zombasite head
over to
http://www.soldak.com/Zombasite/Overview.html
Features:
- Play the Bard class (Minstrel, Illusionist, and
Sage specialties) (now 333 total class combinations)
- Control the defense of your town
- Fight new monsters (Dark Orcs, Mutated, & Zombie
Lords)
- Solve many more quests
- Defend and explore random towns
- Explore new area types
- Fight with and against new clans