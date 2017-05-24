Dead Alliance Announced

Maximum Games, Psyop, and IllFonic announce Dead Alliance, a competitive
first-person shooter coming to Windows, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 on August
29th. The Dead Alliance website is
home to all this, offering
a trailer that features some gameplay. The announcement includes details on
the game and has word that preorders are already underway, with some perks for
the advance commitment:
Leading publisher Maximum Games has announced
Dead Alliance, an inventive take on zombie games and team-based first-person
shooters expected to launch Aug. 29 on the PlayStation®4 computer entertainment
system, Xbox One and Windows PC. Zombies in Dead Alliance are not just the
enemy; they are weapons that can be strategically used to distract and destroy
unsuspecting human foes in combat. Seize the dead – or find yourself counted
among them.
Set in a post-apocalyptic wasteland where military bases are humanity’s last
city-states, Dead Alliance pits warring teams of players against each other for
survival in a world ravaged by the zombie plague. It features a variety of
single-player and 4v4 multiplayer modes, including Team Deathmatch, Free for
All, King of the Hill, and Capture and Hold, as well as the MOBA-inspired
Attrition mode and Solo Survival mode.
Dead Alliance lets players customize and upgrade their loadouts with an arsenal
of high-powered, military-grade weapons and advanced zombie-controlling tech
called zMods. Examples of zMods include the Enrager – a pheromone bomb that
turns a single zombie into a soldier of superior strength and resistance on your
side – and the PAM grenade, which puts four zombies to work for you, but does
not increase their damage resistance. Use these and many more zMods available in
the game to get the undead to join forces with you!
Those who pre-order Dead Alliance for $39.99 will receive the “Rapid Dominance”
Day One Edition of the game, which contains three bonus loadouts featuring
unique weapons and perks for use in multiplayer. Pre-orders are available now at
major retailers.