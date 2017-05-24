 
Dead Alliance Announced

[May 24, 2017, 7:58 pm ET] - 1 Comment

Maximum Games, Psyop, and IllFonic announce Dead Alliance, a competitive first-person shooter coming to Windows, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 on August 29th. The Dead Alliance website is home to all this, offering a trailer that features some gameplay. The announcement includes details on the game and has word that preorders are already underway, with some perks for the advance commitment:

Leading publisher Maximum Games has announced Dead Alliance, an inventive take on zombie games and team-based first-person shooters expected to launch Aug. 29 on the PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system, Xbox One and Windows PC. Zombies in Dead Alliance are not just the enemy; they are weapons that can be strategically used to distract and destroy unsuspecting human foes in combat. Seize the dead – or find yourself counted among them.

Set in a post-apocalyptic wasteland where military bases are humanity’s last city-states, Dead Alliance pits warring teams of players against each other for survival in a world ravaged by the zombie plague. It features a variety of single-player and 4v4 multiplayer modes, including Team Deathmatch, Free for All, King of the Hill, and Capture and Hold, as well as the MOBA-inspired Attrition mode and Solo Survival mode.

Dead Alliance lets players customize and upgrade their loadouts with an arsenal of high-powered, military-grade weapons and advanced zombie-controlling tech called zMods. Examples of zMods include the Enrager – a pheromone bomb that turns a single zombie into a soldier of superior strength and resistance on your side – and the PAM grenade, which puts four zombies to work for you, but does not increase their damage resistance. Use these and many more zMods available in the game to get the undead to join forces with you!

Those who pre-order Dead Alliance for $39.99 will receive the “Rapid Dominance” Day One Edition of the game, which contains three bonus loadouts featuring unique weapons and perks for use in multiplayer. Pre-orders are available now at major retailers.

