Galactic Civilizations III: Crusade Ludicrous Update

Stardock is now offering the "Ludicrous update" for Galactic Civilizations
III: Crusade
, saying this fulfils the frequent fan request for larger maps
in the 4X strategy expansion (though it sadly does not include
ludicrous speed
). The
game supports maps up to 500x500 tiles large, though they warn that this is not
for the faint of heart, or at least the faint of computer, as it requires
"considerable CPU resources." The update also includes lots of improvements,
balance updates, and bug fixes. The announcement has all the details:
Owners
of the Crusade expansion pack to Stardock's best-selling space 4X strategy game,
Galactic Civilizations III are receiving a major update today.
Dubbed the "Ludicrous" update, the new version replaces the largest sized galaxy
option with a new one called "Ludicrous." This option doubles the maximum size
over the previous biggest map size ("insane size") and includes a host of
quality of life improvements, balance updates, bug fixes, and much more.
"Galactic Civilizations III already supported very large maps," said Brad
Wardell, CEO of Stardock Entertainment. "But among the many improvements that
the new Crusade expansion pack brings is a multi-core game AI which allows for
much bigger galaxies to play, thanks to the drastically reduced turn-times."
In early May, Stardock released the critically acclaimed (87 metacritic)
expansion that introduced citizens, spies, diplomats, privateers, interactive
invasions, commanders, the civilization builder, three new civilizations, and
much more. Fan response has been tremendous, and Stardock has channeled that
into this update, which is filled with not just bigger map sizes, but dozens of
important improvements across the game.
"The best way to describe Galactic Civilizations III: Crusade is that it is the
answer to the mid-to-late game grind that 4X strategy games have struggled with
for years," said Wardell. "With Crusade, we answer this with both features such
as the new citizen system that allows players to execute powerful actions late
game, as well as taking full advantage of the new, 64-bit, multi-core custom
game engine that was made exclusively for creating space 4X games."
To that end, Crusade includes the first core-neutral AI engine for the genre.
"What core-neutral AI means is that the game will use all the CPU cores you have
no matter how few or how many are on your PC," said Wardell. "We found that a
large percentage of our players have at least 4 CPU cores, and many have 6 or
more. This meant we could, literally, cut down turn times by a factor of 8 to
12, depending on the CPU. This matters because anyone who plays these types of
games knows that the late game can slow to a halt. It also allowed us to develop
a substantially more intelligent series of computer opponents and create a more
life-like background simulation that the players tap into."
Galactic Civilizations III: Crusade has quickly become popular with YouTube
streamers, partially because of its combination of fast turn times and the
Civilization Builder.
"YouTube has become an unexpected phenomenon for Crusade," said Wardell.
"Because players can design their own ships and civilizations and share them via
Steam workshop, streamers can literally set up games where they are playing
against a random mix of their favorite Sci-Fi races. The fast turn times means
that the streamers don't see their playthroughs bog down in the late game and it
makes for a really good Let's Play viewing experience."
Galactic Civilizations III: Crusade is available as a package for only $39.98
(or $19.99 if you already have Galactic Civilizations III).