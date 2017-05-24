 
Quake Champions Trailer

[May 24, 2017, 7:58 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Bethesda.net offers a new trailer showing off Sorlag, another of the champions coming to Quake Champions, id's upcoming first-person shooter. Here's her introduction:

Trained from birth to hunt the warmbloods, Sorlag is the best there is at what she does. After her clan gorged themselves on the spoils of her work, the remains would be placed in a sacred bowel-bowl and used by the Haruspex to open terrifying windows to the Other Place. Sorlag’s people credited the Haruspex with their prosperity, and this infuriated the huntress.

Determined to subvert the authority of the Haruspex, Sorlag stole one of the warmbloods’ forcefield devices and made plans to topple his bowel-bowl and interrupt his ritual. Morning came, the ritual began, and all saw the Other Place – a twisted world, so unlike their own. Sorlag leapt with the device, but her claws had crossed the window. She watched the Haruspex’s sacred bowl fall as she was pulled into the Other Place.

