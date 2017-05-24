 
Worlds Adrift Closed Beta

[May 24, 2017, 7:58 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Bossa Studios announces closed beta testing is now underway for Worlds Adrift, their upcoming physics-driven sandbox MMORPG. Another way of putting this is that they've soft-launched the game, since you can get access to the beta by buying one of their "Founder's Packs." This includes in-game items as well as beta access. You can pick up a pack on Steam, and if you're still on the fence they offer a cinematic introductory trailer and some details:

Bossa Studios today announced that Worlds Adrift, their upcoming sandbox MMO, has entered into limited closed beta. Following Surgeon Simulator and I am Bread, Worlds Adrift represents the acclaimed London-based studio’s most ambitious project to date. Built with Improbable SpatialOS technology, Bossa Studios is able to deliver a truly unique MMO with massive in-game scale & complexity. Players will team up to design and build their very own custom sky-ships piece by piece. They will be masters of their own destiny and take on the role they want such as scavengers, explorers or heroic captains of the skies in a vast open world with a scale and complexity that has never been achieved before in the MMO genre.

MMO newcomers and veterans alike will want to check out the brand new trailer to understand Bossa Studios’ unique vision and unique approach for Worlds Adrift.

