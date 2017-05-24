Worlds Adrift Closed Beta

Bossa Studios today announced that Worlds Adrift, their upcoming sandbox MMO, has entered into limited closed beta. Following Surgeon Simulator and I am Bread, Worlds Adrift represents the acclaimed London-based studio’s most ambitious project to date. Built with Improbable SpatialOS technology, Bossa Studios is able to deliver a truly unique MMO with massive in-game scale & complexity. Players will team up to design and build their very own custom sky-ships piece by piece. They will be masters of their own destiny and take on the role they want such as scavengers, explorers or heroic captains of the skies in a vast open world with a scale and complexity that has never been achieved before in the MMO genre.



MMO newcomers and veterans alike will want to check out the brand new trailer to understand Bossa Studios’ unique vision and unique approach for Worlds Adrift.