Worlds Adrift Closed Beta

Bossa Studios announces closed beta testing is now underway for Worlds Adrift, their upcoming physics-driven sandbox MMORPG. Another way of putting this is that they've soft-launched the game, since you can get access to the beta by buying one of their "Founder's Packs." This includes in-game items as well as beta access. You can pick up a pack on Steam, and if you're still on the fence they offer a cinematic introductory trailer and some details:
