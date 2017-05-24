Kritika Online Closed Beta

|
Kritika Online is another MMOG offering paid early access to its closed beta testing by offering founder's packs. This is an upcoming free-to-play brawler from En Masse Entertainment, who note that there are also closed beta keys to be had through their website and some media partners. They say testing should run through June 13th, and they illustrate the news with a new story trailer. Here are more details:
