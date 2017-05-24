 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
United Kingdom 06/02

Regularly scheduled events

Kritika Online Closed Beta

[May 24, 2017, 7:58 pm ET] - 1 Comment

Kritika Online is another MMOG offering paid early access to its closed beta testing by offering founder's packs. This is an upcoming free-to-play brawler from En Masse Entertainment, who note that there are also closed beta keys to be had through their website and some media partners. They say testing should run through June 13th, and they illustrate the news with a new story trailer. Here are more details:

En Masse Entertainment, a player-driven publisher focused on delivering great games and great service, today announced the beginning of their closed beta test for the upcoming, hyper-stylish action RPG Kritika Online. Starting today, players who have purchased a Founder’s Pack or those with a closed beta access code will be able to sign in with their En Masse account and begin playing an early version of ALLM’s free-to-play action MMO brawler. This closed beta will run through June 13, 2017.

The nonstop action of Kritika Online will be on full display in this closed beta, as players select from 4 character types — the Warrior, the Gunmage, the Rogue, or the Reaper — and rampage through the lavish 3D worlds solo or with friends, defeating bad guys and super-sized level bosses using oversized blades, alchemical superguns, and dazzling acrobatics. In addition to Kritika Online’s over-the-top action, the closed beta gives players their first hands-on look at the game’s deep progression systems and story. Check out the new story trailer for a deeper look inside the world of Kritika Online: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uo7jMfc7paY

Players can get access to the closed beta by purchasing a Founder’s Pack or by acquiring a beta code from participating media partners.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Awesomenauts Now Free-to-Play
GWENT Open Beta
Fallout 4 Free Weekend
Divinity: Original Sin 2 in September
Conarium in June
Zombasite: Orc Schism Announced
Dead Alliance Announced
Galactic Civilizations III: Crusade Ludicrous Update
Quake Champions Trailer
Worlds Adrift Closed Beta
Kritika Online Closed Beta
Quarantine Released
Micro Machines World Series Trailer
Evening Patches
On Sale
Evening Interviews
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization
Evening Metaverse 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.