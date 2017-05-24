Kritika Online Closed Beta

En Masse Entertainment, a player-driven publisher focused on delivering great games and great service, today announced the beginning of their closed beta test for the upcoming, hyper-stylish action RPG Kritika Online. Starting today, players who have purchased a Founder’s Pack or those with a closed beta access code will be able to sign in with their En Masse account and begin playing an early version of ALLM’s free-to-play action MMO brawler. This closed beta will run through June 13, 2017.



The nonstop action of Kritika Online will be on full display in this closed beta, as players select from 4 character types — the Warrior, the Gunmage, the Rogue, or the Reaper — and rampage through the lavish 3D worlds solo or with friends, defeating bad guys and super-sized level bosses using oversized blades, alchemical superguns, and dazzling acrobatics. In addition to Kritika Online’s over-the-top action, the closed beta gives players their first hands-on look at the game’s deep progression systems and story. Check out the new story trailer for a deeper look inside the world of Kritika Online: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uo7jMfc7paY



Players can get access to the closed beta by purchasing a Founder’s Pack or by acquiring a beta code from participating media partners.