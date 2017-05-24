Quarantine Released

Quarantine has left Early Access and officially launched on Steam today. The riveting single-player game, developed by Sproing and published by 505 Games, enlists players to contain outbreaks and cure diseases in an effort to save the world from deadly outbreaks. First released through Steam’s Early Access program, the team at Sproing used the program to source feedback from players while the game was still in development. This allowed them to add and test new content and modes, like the workshop mode where players can create additional diseases. It also provided time to finetune gameplay mechanics to polish and improve the game before today’s official launch.



“For an independent developer, the Steam Early Access program is such a great tool,” said Harald Riegler, CEO Sproing. “Being able to get our game in front of players early on helped us finetune the experience and provided insight into what players wanted from a single-player strategy game. For our official launch, we’ve added new content based on that feedback, including several new diseases and the ability to name your own pathogens. We hope people will enjoy playing the game as much as we enjoyed working with the community to make it.”



In this immersive turn-based strategy game, players are enlisted as the director of Pandemic Defense, an international biosecurity agency, and must respond quickly to the onslaught of widespread, deadly contagions. When new pathogens arrive, every turn counts - survival rests in each player’s hands as they recruit a team of specialized operatives and deploy them on high-stakes missions across the globe. Time is of the essence as players research the disease, upgrade the tech and quarantine the outbreak before it infects —and kills— humanity.