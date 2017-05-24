 
Micro Machines World Series Trailer

[May 24, 2017, 7:58 pm ET] - 1 Comment

This trailer shows off "the thrill of the race" in Micro Machines World Series, the upcoming miniaturized racing remake. The clip shows off your bitty little cars going though their paces, car customization, combat, and atmospheric touches like a mini-copter observer and a playful dog obstacle. Here's a bit on the game's devotion to racing:

Racing has always been at the heart of Micro Machines, and Micro Machines World Series jolts that heartbeat back into action. With hundreds of customizations available, you can race in style and make sure you stand out on every race’s starting line. Chief Game Designer Gavin Cooper said, “For the first time in a Micro Machines game, every car has its own entirely distinct personality ... and arsenal. Each gives players a different way to play and enjoy the game, meaning fans of the series will have plenty to sink their teeth into.”

“Players will quickly gain an affinity with a particular vehicle and find it suits their style of play,” he continued. “You can master one vehicle collecting all the 25+ customizations, but then have a whole host of variety choosing and mastering all the other vehicles in the game.”

Each ride has a slightly different feel, and even sound, in Micro Machines World Series. Choose from 12 distinctly individual vehicles, from the twitchy-but-agile rear wheel drive hot rod of El Incendio to the scarily-good all-rounder monster truck of Hank N. Stein.

