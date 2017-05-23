Keystone Announced

|
Digital Extremes announces Keystone, an upcoming free-to-play multiplayer shooter that looks for a new take on the concept with a deck-building strategy component. If you're interested, you can sign up for closed alpha testing on the Keystone website, where they are accepting alias reservations. They explain that this is being handled by a separate team from WARFRAME, and say the first testing will get underway this week:
