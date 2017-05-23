Mirage: Arcane Warfare Released

|
Steam now offers Mirage: Arcane Warfare, a new multiplayer FPS featuring melee combat from Torn Banner Studios, developer of Chivalry: Medieval Warfare. This cinematic trailer features an animated introduction to the game's lore, and the launch trailer takes a look at actual gameplay. Here's word on the game, including how both it and its predecessor are on sale:
