Mirage: Arcane Warfare Released

[May 23, 2017, 8:59 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Steam now offers Mirage: Arcane Warfare, a new multiplayer FPS featuring melee combat from Torn Banner Studios, developer of Chivalry: Medieval Warfare. This cinematic trailer features an animated introduction to the game's lore, and the launch trailer takes a look at actual gameplay. Here's word on the game, including how both it and its predecessor are on sale:

Torn Banner Studios, creators of the popular first-person medieval melee slasher Chivalry: Medieval Warfare, are excited to announce that Mirage: Arcane Warfare is available at 10:00 AM PDT on Steam for Windows PC. The skill-based multiplayer FPS captures the true destructive power of magic and melee combat with the tight control of a first-person shooter.

Taking the ultraviolence and complex melee combat of Chivalry to the next level, Torn Banner provides Mirage’s mystical warriors an arsenal of magic and swords to annihilate their adversaries. The long-awaited release of the online multiplayer action game transports players to an Arabian-inspired fantastical world, where a full-scale war has erupted over the destiny of Bashrahn and the powerful magic of the Jinn.

To celebrate the launch and welcome fans to the mystical realm of Mirage: Arcane Warfare, Torn Banner is offering players a 10% discount for both editions of Mirage and has released new images and two exciting new trailers for the game.

