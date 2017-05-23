Portal Knights Released

The Portal Knights website
announces this sandbox action/RPG is out of early access and now officially
available for Windows, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. The Windows edition is
available on
Steam, where they offer
this post on all that's new in version 1.0.
This trailer
accompanies the release, and the announcement has loads of details:
Portal Knights, the cooperative action-RPG developed by Keen Games and
published by 505 Games, launches today in North America on PC, PlayStation 4 and
Xbox One after refining the gameplay experience in Steam’s Early Access program
over the last year. In Early Access, Keen Games gathered critical feedback from
the community to iterate and improve Portal Knights for its official release,
helping them create an imaginative 3D sandbox world with a focus on tactical
action combat and RPG levelling. The developer added new content for players,
ranging from larger islands to additional timed events, on a near-monthly basis
for more than a year. 505 Games and Keen Games remain committed to listening to
community feedback after the game releases and plan to add more content and new
features on a regular basis.
“We want to thank everyone who participated in our Early Access phase; you
were instrumental in bringing the world of Portal Knights from concept to
completion,” said Antony Christoulakis, Keen Games. “Steam’s Early Access
program helped us create a polished, immersive game by connecting us with our
fans so we could gather their valuable feedback before bringing the game to
console. We are very happy with the results, and welcome PS4 and Xbox One
players to join the adventure with our official launch!”
In Portal Knights, players will begin their journey as a Warrior, Mage or
Ranger, then level-up their character and craft powerful gear and resources to
defeat formidable monsters and epic bosses in real-time combat. Featuring
four-person cooperative online multiplayer and two-player local split-screen
action, Portal Knights allows players to work with friends or family to build
structures, explore dungeons and overcome challenging perils together. Knights
can travel between randomly generated 3D sandbox worlds on daring journeys,
build a home to show off hard-earned treasures from explorations, and master
tactical action combat and powerful talents on their quest to restore peace to
the world.
Portal Knights is available for purchase now on Steam for PC, PS4 and Xbox
One for $29.99 at physical retail and $19.99 digitally.