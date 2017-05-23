Portal Knights Released

Portal Knights, the cooperative action-RPG developed by Keen Games and published by 505 Games, launches today in North America on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One after refining the gameplay experience in Steam’s Early Access program over the last year. In Early Access, Keen Games gathered critical feedback from the community to iterate and improve Portal Knights for its official release, helping them create an imaginative 3D sandbox world with a focus on tactical action combat and RPG levelling. The developer added new content for players, ranging from larger islands to additional timed events, on a near-monthly basis for more than a year. 505 Games and Keen Games remain committed to listening to community feedback after the game releases and plan to add more content and new features on a regular basis.



“We want to thank everyone who participated in our Early Access phase; you were instrumental in bringing the world of Portal Knights from concept to completion,” said Antony Christoulakis, Keen Games. “Steam’s Early Access program helped us create a polished, immersive game by connecting us with our fans so we could gather their valuable feedback before bringing the game to console. We are very happy with the results, and welcome PS4 and Xbox One players to join the adventure with our official launch!”



In Portal Knights, players will begin their journey as a Warrior, Mage or Ranger, then level-up their character and craft powerful gear and resources to defeat formidable monsters and epic bosses in real-time combat. Featuring four-person cooperative online multiplayer and two-player local split-screen action, Portal Knights allows players to work with friends or family to build structures, explore dungeons and overcome challenging perils together. Knights can travel between randomly generated 3D sandbox worlds on daring journeys, build a home to show off hard-earned treasures from explorations, and master tactical action combat and powerful talents on their quest to restore peace to the world.



Portal Knights is available for purchase now on Steam for PC, PS4 and Xbox One for $29.99 at physical retail and $19.99 digitally.