Starpoint Gemini Warlords Released

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
Starpoint Gemini Warlords has officially launched after about one year of early access for the Windows sci-fi action/strategy game. This is available at retail and via digital distribution from GOG.com and Steam as either a Standard or Digital Deluxe edition. On a related note, there's still one day to get a free copy of Starpoint Gemini 2. The launch trailer offers a look at what to expect, and the announcement has more details:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 23 May 2017, 22:41.
Chatbear Announcements.