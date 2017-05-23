 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
United Kingdom 06/02

Regularly scheduled events

Starpoint Gemini Warlords Released

[May 23, 2017, 8:58 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Starpoint Gemini Warlords has officially launched after about one year of early access for the Windows sci-fi action/strategy game. This is available at retail and via digital distribution from GOG.com and Steam as either a Standard or Digital Deluxe edition. On a related note, there's still one day to get a free copy of Starpoint Gemini 2. The launch trailer offers a look at what to expect, and the announcement has more details:

With Starpoint Gemini Warlords, Little Green Men Games introduces 4X Strategy elements to the Starpoint Gemini franchise. “4X Strategy was the last frontier left to explore.” says Mario Mihokovic, CEO of Little Green Men Games. “Starpoint Gemini and Starpoint Gemini 2 already blurred the lines between Space Sim and RPG and with Warlords we went one step further and added 4X Strategy elements to complement the mix. We’ve implemented a lot of features requested by the Starpoint Gemini 2 community into Warlords and we went above and beyond to deliver a diverse and daring game for the existing community, and for newcomers to the Starpoint Gemini franchise alike.”

Starpoint Gemini Warlords is a unique blend of space sim, RPG and 4X strategy games and incorporates the best features of each genre. Command your starship, send your war fleets into enemy territory, level up, gain skills, engage in branching dialogues, lead your heroic companions into battle, build up your stronghold, trade, mine, salvage and remind your enemies of why they fear you. Strategy from the front lines!

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Keystone Announced
Mirage: Arcane Warfare Released
Portal Knights Released
Starpoint Gemini Warlords Released
TrackMania2 Lagoon Released
Steel Division: Normandy 44 Launches
Geneshift Early Access
Evening Crowdfunding Roundup
On Sale
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Previews
Evening Consolidation
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Safety Dance
etc., etc.
Into the Black
Overwatch One Year Anniversary Event
2K Financial Results - GTA5 Passes 80M Sales
Battlefield 1 Recruits Female Soldiers 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.