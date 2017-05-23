Starpoint Gemini Warlords Released

With Starpoint Gemini Warlords, Little Green Men Games introduces 4X Strategy elements to the Starpoint Gemini franchise. “4X Strategy was the last frontier left to explore.” says Mario Mihokovic, CEO of Little Green Men Games. “Starpoint Gemini and Starpoint Gemini 2 already blurred the lines between Space Sim and RPG and with Warlords we went one step further and added 4X Strategy elements to complement the mix. We’ve implemented a lot of features requested by the Starpoint Gemini 2 community into Warlords and we went above and beyond to deliver a diverse and daring game for the existing community, and for newcomers to the Starpoint Gemini franchise alike.”



Starpoint Gemini Warlords is a unique blend of space sim, RPG and 4X strategy games and incorporates the best features of each genre. Command your starship, send your war fleets into enemy territory, level up, gain skills, engage in branching dialogues, lead your heroic companions into battle, build up your stronghold, trade, mine, salvage and remind your enemies of why they fear you. Strategy from the front lines!