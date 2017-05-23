TrackMania2 Lagoon Released

UbiBlog announces
the release of TrackMania2 Lagoon for Windows, the latest expansion for
Nadeo's driving game (thanks Frans). The TrackMania series has always featured wild stunts, so
it says something that they highlight just how "crazy" things get in the new
release. They also say the new mode is part of the demo of the game available
through ManiaPlanet. Here's a
launch trailer with
a look, and here's an explanation:
If you like your driving with a
side-order of crazy, Nadeo’s Trackmania2 Lagoon is now available for Windows PC
on Uplay, Steam and Maniaplanet.
Lagoon arrives as the fourth part of the Trackmania2 collection (after Valley,
Canyon and Stadium), and sees players racing around a stunning tropical island.
Lagoon’s tracks will take you from slippery off-road sand and surf, up into the
sky across precarious wood and steel roller coasters, and flailing into
nothingness as you catch sweet air off preposterous jumps.
The 65 tracks in Lagoon’s connected single player campaign are split across 5
difficulty levels, and are designed to reflect the tropical island’s arcade
stylings – with all the stomach-churning leaps, loops, twists and flips you can
handle.
You’ll also find 5 multiplayer game modes, including a new official team based
mode called Chase. Chase requires players to work together in a chaotic, stoppy
startey form of relay: the last of a team’s players to pass through one
checkpoint has to be the first through the next – so tactics are about more than
pure speed.
As ever, Trackmania² has a heavy focus on content creation and sharing – with
built-in editors allowing players to do everything from painting their cars to
building their own tracks. The recent upgrade to ManiaPlanet version 4 allows
creators to go even further, adding improved scripting, a mesh modeller for the
creation of 3D objects in-game, an editor to link user-created tracks into a
complete solo campaign, and a title maker to add the personal touch to your
creations.
ManiaPlanet 4 also cranks things up behind the scenes, with improved CPU and GPU
performance, faster loading times and more.
Fancy giving it a go? Good news! Trackmania2 now has
a demo on ManiaPlanet,
enabling unlimited free access to multiplayer channels in all the game’s
environments (including Lagoon) – and letting you get a feel for things before
you push the button for the full version.