Steel Division: Normandy 44 Launches

Publisher Paradox and developer Eugen Systems now offer Steel Division:
Normandy 44
, a real-time strategy game set during World War II. You can get
a look at this in the
release trailer
and pick up a copy on the
Paradox Interactive Store
. Here's the pitch:
Paradox Interactive, a
publisher known for shooting from the hip, today released Steel Division:
Normandy 44, a tactical real-time strategy (RTS) game from Eugen Systems, for
Windows PCs. Steel Division: Normandy 44, made by the creators of Wargame and
R.U.S.E, welcomes players to the world of 1944 World War II-era warfare with
detailed and historically accurate weapons, tanks and troops. Players must use
their tactical know-how to outmaneuver and outgun the enemy in big multiplayer
battles, or go it alone in a hardcore single-player campaign.
Lead legendary divisions from six different countries, such as the American
101st Airborne, the German Armored 21st Panzer, or the 3rd Canadian Division,
all based on their actions and capabilities during the invasion of Normandy in
1944. Take command of over 400 units armed to the teeth with historically
accurate weaponry. Maneuver your troops and push the front line against the
enemy in multiplayer battles that feature ranked matches of up to 10-vs-10.
Coordinate your selections of infantry, tanks and aircraft to create the
ultimate military force and counter the enemy’s units.
Your war chest of features include:
- Real-world Tactics: Battles accurately
reflect the movement of real-world armies with different units that unlock
over time. A dynamic front line illustrates the ebb and flow of the conflict
as you strategically corner your opponent's infantry to gain the advantage
and force a retreat, or fall back to regroup.
- Deep Strategy: Players have control over
everything from battlegroups to troop positioning and maneuvering -- winning
battles will call for more than just brute force, requiring real cunning and
strategy. Each lost unit presents a growing tactical advantage for your
opponent, and players will need to fight to gain -- and keep -- the upper
hand.
- Real-world Setting: Seamlessly control a
tactical aerial view to monitor your armies down to a single unit using the
latest version of Eugen’s IRISZOOM engine. With 400 different real-world
vehicles and units designed with careful detail, Steel Division boasts
textbook-ready historical accuracy including maps based on actual aerial
reconnaissance photos of Normandy in 1944.