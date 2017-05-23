 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
United Kingdom 06/02

Regularly scheduled events

Steel Division: Normandy 44 Launches

[May 23, 2017, 8:58 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Publisher Paradox and developer Eugen Systems now offer Steel Division: Normandy 44, a real-time strategy game set during World War II. You can get a look at this in the release trailer and pick up a copy on the Paradox Interactive Store. Here's the pitch:

Paradox Interactive, a publisher known for shooting from the hip, today released Steel Division: Normandy 44, a tactical real-time strategy (RTS) game from Eugen Systems, for Windows PCs. Steel Division: Normandy 44, made by the creators of Wargame and R.U.S.E, welcomes players to the world of 1944 World War II-era warfare with detailed and historically accurate weapons, tanks and troops. Players must use their tactical know-how to outmaneuver and outgun the enemy in big multiplayer battles, or go it alone in a hardcore single-player campaign.

Lead legendary divisions from six different countries, such as the American 101st Airborne, the German Armored 21st Panzer, or the 3rd Canadian Division, all based on their actions and capabilities during the invasion of Normandy in 1944. Take command of over 400 units armed to the teeth with historically accurate weaponry. Maneuver your troops and push the front line against the enemy in multiplayer battles that feature ranked matches of up to 10-vs-10. Coordinate your selections of infantry, tanks and aircraft to create the ultimate military force and counter the enemy’s units.

Your war chest of features include:

  • Real-world Tactics: Battles accurately reflect the movement of real-world armies with different units that unlock over time. A dynamic front line illustrates the ebb and flow of the conflict as you strategically corner your opponent's infantry to gain the advantage and force a retreat, or fall back to regroup.
  • Deep Strategy: Players have control over everything from battlegroups to troop positioning and maneuvering -- winning battles will call for more than just brute force, requiring real cunning and strategy. Each lost unit presents a growing tactical advantage for your opponent, and players will need to fight to gain -- and keep -- the upper hand.
  • Real-world Setting: Seamlessly control a tactical aerial view to monitor your armies down to a single unit using the latest version of Eugen’s IRISZOOM engine. With 400 different real-world vehicles and units designed with careful detail, Steel Division boasts textbook-ready historical accuracy including maps based on actual aerial reconnaissance photos of Normandy in 1944.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Keystone Announced
Mirage: Arcane Warfare Released
Portal Knights Released
Starpoint Gemini Warlords Released
TrackMania2 Lagoon Released
Steel Division: Normandy 44 Launches
Geneshift Early Access
Evening Crowdfunding Roundup
On Sale
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Previews
Evening Consolidation
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Safety Dance
etc., etc.
Into the Black
Overwatch One Year Anniversary Event
2K Financial Results - GTA5 Passes 80M Sales
Battlefield 1 Recruits Female Soldiers 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.