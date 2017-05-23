Geneshift Early Access

Geneshift puts you behind the wheel of a number of crazy vehicles – letting you detonate car bombs and fire out windows for drive-by shootings. Play as a mutant and unlock more than 30 tactical skills such as teleportation, invisibility, and fireballs. Stop a zombie outbreak in the single-player and co-op campaigns – earning cash to level up your character – or face other players in bloody PvP combat. Hop online and play competitively in Conquest, Checkpoint Racing, and Capture the Flag – or compete in leaderboards by speedrunning the campaign as fast as possible.



Feeling more creative than destructive? Make your own sandbox in the built-in level editor: If other people play your level, you’ll unlock special cosmetic items!