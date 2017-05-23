Geneshift Early Access

|
Early access to Geneshift is now available on Steam, offering the chance to experience this genre-crossing action game. This features top-down GTA2-style driving in a variety of offbeat vehicles and MOBA elements. It also has a compelling development history: "Starting as a GTA2/Diablo mashup, Geneshift eventually evolved into an action extravaganza with enough mutant skills to give Professor Xavier a headache. The turning point came in 2014 when the game was Greenlit on Steam. Solo developer Ben Johnson of Nik Nak Studios decided to quit his day job and go full-time. However, Australia was expensive – so he packed his bags and moved somewhere cheaper: Peru. There, he worked with limited savings until the game was completed; now, after eight years of development, Geneshift has finally reached Steam Early Access." Here's a trailer and here are some details:
