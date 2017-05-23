 
Evening Crowdfunding Roundup

[May 23, 2017, 8:58 pm ET]

  • Bobby Prince Medical Fund. "It is May 18th, and Bobby is doing well. In the last surgery, they were unable to remove the part of the colon that they wanted to due to a large amount of scar tissue. They did an ileostomy in order for everything to heal. In his most recent colo​noscopy, the surgeon said that everything looked good, but he won't know for sure until the results of biopsies are returned. Please continue with your support, both spiritually and financially, as the bills seem never-ending. God Bless." Thanks Doomworld via Ant.
  • Deep Sixed - A Space Survival Adventure by Little Red Dog Games — Kickstarter. "Deep Sixed is a space survival game where players are given a defective spaceship and a large nebula to map with plenty of mysteries to reveal. As you explore, things will go wrong on your expeditions and you will be expected to make command decisions. You can conduct a distracting and extensive repair, or implement a temporary make-do solution so you can focus on what’s happening outside. You can attack nebula creatures head-on, or study their habits and hope to avoid their attention. Perfect journeys are impossible, and players will find themselves building upon and applying a core set of basic engineering skills to address competing priorities."

