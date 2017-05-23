 
2K Financial Results - GTA5 Passes 80M Sales

[May 23, 2017, 09:24 am ET] - 4 Comments

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. Reports Strong Results for Fiscal Year 2017, showing increases in net revenue and net income.  Word is: "Net revenue grew 52% to $571.6 million, as compared to $377.2 million in last year’s fiscal fourth quarter. The largest contributors to net revenue in fiscal fourth quarter 2017 were Mafia III, Grand Theft Auto V® and Grand Theft Auto Online, NBA® 2K17, WWE® 2K17, and Sid Meier’s Civilization® VI." MCV notes that a side announcement reveals that Grand Theft Auto V has now sold more than 80 million copies. Here are the highlights listed for 2K:

  • Launched WWE 2K17 for the PC, and released the title’s supporting Future Stars Pack and Hall of Fame Showcase downloadable add-on content. Developed collaboratively by Yuke's and Visual Concepts, WWE 2K17 has sold-in approximately 3 million units to date.
  • Announced that NBA 2K will feature Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal on the cover of the NBA 2K18 Legend Edition. This special edition will place a spotlight on “The Big Aristotle” with special Shaq-themed memorabilia and content, extending his legacy as the most dominant center in NBA history. NBA 2K18 will be available for PlayStation®4 system and PlayStation®3 computer entertainment system, Xbox One and Xbox 360, Nintendo Switch, and Windows PC platforms on September 19, 2017.
  • Released the Australia Civilization & Scenario Pack and the Persia & Macedon Civilization & Scenario Pack for Sid Meier’s Civilization VI. Developed by Firaxis Games, Sid Meier’s Civilization VI received stellar reviews and is the fastest-selling release in the history of the series, with sell-in of nearly 2 million units to date. The title will be supported with additional free and paid downloadable add-on content.
  • Released the Faster Baby! downloadable add-on pack for Mafia III. Developed by Hangar 13, Mafia III will also be supported with the Stones Unturned and Sign of the Times add-on packs that are planned for release during summer 2017.
  • Released WWE SuperCard - Season 3 Update #3 for iOS and Android devices. Developed by Cat Daddy Games, Update #3 is a free update to WWE SuperCard, the popular WWE collectible card-battling game, which has now been downloaded more than 14 million times.

