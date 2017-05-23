2K Financial Results - GTA5 Passes 80M Sales

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. Reports Strong Results for Fiscal Year 2017
,
showing increases in net revenue and net income. Word is: "Net revenue
grew 52% to $571.6 million, as compared to $377.2 million in last year’s fiscal
fourth quarter. The largest contributors to net revenue in fiscal fourth quarter
2017 were Mafia III, Grand Theft Auto V® and Grand Theft Auto Online, NBA® 2K17,
WWE® 2K17, and Sid Meier’s Civilization® VI."
MCV notes
that a side announcement reveals that Grand Theft Auto V
has now sold more than 80 million copies. Here are the highlights listed for 2K:
- Launched WWE 2K17 for the PC, and released the
title’s supporting Future Stars Pack and Hall of Fame Showcase downloadable
add-on content. Developed collaboratively by Yuke's and Visual Concepts, WWE
2K17 has sold-in approximately 3 million units to date.
- Announced that NBA 2K will feature Hall of Famer
Shaquille O’Neal on the cover of the NBA 2K18 Legend Edition. This special
edition will place a spotlight on “The Big Aristotle” with special
Shaq-themed memorabilia and content, extending his legacy as the most
dominant center in NBA history. NBA 2K18 will be available for PlayStation®4
system and PlayStation®3 computer entertainment system, Xbox One and Xbox
360, Nintendo Switch, and Windows PC platforms on September 19, 2017.
- Released the Australia Civilization & Scenario
Pack and the Persia & Macedon Civilization & Scenario Pack for Sid Meier’s
Civilization VI. Developed by Firaxis Games, Sid Meier’s Civilization VI
received stellar reviews and is the fastest-selling release in the history
of the series, with sell-in of nearly 2 million units to date. The title
will be supported with additional free and paid downloadable add-on content.
- Released the Faster Baby! downloadable add-on pack
for Mafia III. Developed by Hangar 13, Mafia III will also be supported with
the Stones Unturned and Sign of the Times add-on packs that are planned for
release during summer 2017.
- Released WWE SuperCard - Season 3 Update #3 for
iOS and Android devices. Developed by Cat Daddy Games, Update #3 is a free
update to WWE SuperCard, the popular WWE collectible card-battling game,
which has now been downloaded more than 14 million times.