Battlefield 1 Recruits Female Soldiers

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
A tweet from Battlefield teases In the Name of the Tsar, the upcoming Russian expansion for Battlefield 1 (thanks Rock, Paper, Shotgun). The clip shows Sinead O'Connor in full battle dress, and in another tweet they confirm this expansion will be adding female soldiers to the mix: "The Women’s Battalion of Death is represented by the Russian Scout class." As previously noted, they will unveil more details about the add-on at EA Play 2017 next month.
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 23 May 2017, 11:32.
Chatbear Announcements.