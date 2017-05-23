 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
United Kingdom 06/02

Regularly scheduled events

Battlefield 1 Recruits Female Soldiers

[May 23, 2017, 09:24 am ET] - 2 Comments

A tweet from Battlefield teases In the Name of the Tsar, the upcoming Russian expansion for Battlefield 1 (thanks Rock, Paper, Shotgun). The clip shows Sinead O'Connor in full battle dress, and in another tweet they confirm this expansion will be adding female soldiers to the mix: "The Women’s Battalion of Death is represented by the Russian Scout class." As previously noted, they will unveil more details about the add-on at EA Play 2017 next month.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
2K Financial Results - GTA5 Passes 80M Sales
Battlefield 1 Recruits Female Soldiers
IO Interactive Layoffs
Morning Patches
Morning Crowdfunding Roundup
Gatherings & Competitions
Morning Consolidation
Morning Mobilization
Morning Metaverse
Morning Tech Bits
Morning Safety Dance
Morning Legal Briefs
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
New GeForce Drivers
Starpoint Gemini 2 Giveaway
Far Cry 5's Montana Setting Revealed
Sudden Strike 4 Beta Begins 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.