IO Interactive Layoffs

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
IO Interactive tweets that they've laid off some staff (thanks Eurogamer) Under two weeks ago Square Enix announced plans to sell the Hitman developer, so this belt-tightening had some warning. Here's the text of the statement, which is presented as an image:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 23 May 2017, 11:32.
Chatbear Announcements.