IO Interactive Layoffs

[May 23, 2017, 09:24 am ET] - 2 Comments

IO Interactive tweets that they've laid off some staff (thanks Eurogamer) Under two weeks ago Square Enix announced plans to sell the Hitman developer, so this belt-tightening had some warning. Here's the text of the statement, which is presented as an image:

Today at IOI, we had to make some changes to our studio, which will allow us to be better equipped for our future adventures.

We're sad that great talent and good friends will be leaving the studio. We are doing everything possible to look after everyone affected.

Thank you for your support and understanding.

