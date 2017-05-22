 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
United Kingdom 06/02

Regularly scheduled events

New GeForce Drivers

[May 22, 2017, 7:29 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Though neither noted nor available on the GeForce website, the more general NVIDIA Website now offers new version 382.33 WHQL-certified drivers for GeForce graphics cards (thanks Hypothermia). These release notes have all the details. Here's a bit:

Gaming Technology
Includes DirectX 12 optimizations which provide additional performance increases for a variety of titles.

Game Ready
Provides the optimal gaming experience for the following:

  • Heroes of the Storm 2.0
  • Gears of War 4 Multi-GPU Update
  • Prey
  • Quake Champions Closed Beta
  • Star Trek Bridge Crew
  • Tekken 7
  • Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III

Game Ready VR
Provided optimal VR experience for the following:

  • Batman: Arkham VR
  • Battlezone
  • Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality
  • Wilson's Heart

New Product Support

Added support for the NVIDIA TITAN Xp and GeForce GT 1030 products.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
New GeForce Drivers
Starpoint Gemini 2 Giveaway
Far Cry 5's Montana Setting Revealed
Sudden Strike 4 Beta Begins
Impact Winter Released
TEKKEN 7 Specs
On Sale
Evening Interviews
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Consolidation
Evening Metaverse
Evening Safety Dance
Evening Legal Briefs
etc., etc.
Into the Black
PlatinumGames Teases New IP
Next Dragon Age Discussion
The Walking Dead: The Telltale Series Finale Next Week
The Silver Case Free Content and Sequel Plans
U.K. Sales Charts 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.