New GeForce Drivers

Gaming Technology

Includes DirectX 12 optimizations which provide additional performance increases for a variety of titles.



Game Ready

Provides the optimal gaming experience for the following:

Heroes of the Storm 2.0

Gears of War 4 Multi-GPU Update

Prey

Quake Champions Closed Beta

Star Trek Bridge Crew

Tekken 7

Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III

Game Ready VR

Provided optimal VR experience for the following:

Batman: Arkham VR

Battlezone

Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality

Wilson's Heart

New Product Support



Added support for the NVIDIA TITAN Xp and GeForce GT 1030 products.