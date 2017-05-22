Starpoint Gemini 2 Giveaway

Get Starpoint Gemini 2 for FREE starting now until May 24th at 10AM Pacific Time! Once you add the game it will remain in your account after the free period, so don't miss out!



Captain your own space ship and roam the galaxy in 3D in this tactical space simulator with tons of RPG depth ! Space has never looked so inviting - but images can betray...It has been two years since the end of the second Gemini war, the situation in the wartorn system is further from resolution than ever.