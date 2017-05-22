Sudden Strike 4 Beta Begins

The beta will run all the way to the game’s full release on August 11, 2017, offering pre-purchase customers a first look at Sudden Strike 4, with access to the game’s tutorial, three singleplayer missions (Battle of the Bulge, Stalingrad and Balaton Defensive Operation) and two multiplayer/skirmish maps. Testers will also have exclusive access to the Beta Test Forum on Steam, where they can submit feedback and bug reports to the developers as they continue to polish the game in the run up to launch. The beta will be available in the following languages: English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Russian, Polish, Korean, traditional Chinese, simplified Chinese.