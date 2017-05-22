 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
United Kingdom 06/02

Regularly scheduled events

Sudden Strike 4 Beta Begins

[May 22, 2017, 7:28 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Kalypso Media announces that closed beta testing is now underway for Sudden Strike 4, the next installment in the World War II strategy series. This is available to all who pre-purchase the game on Steam, which comes along with a free copy of the Sudden Strike Trilogy. Here's a trailer along with details on the testing:

The beta will run all the way to the game’s full release on August 11, 2017, offering pre-purchase customers a first look at Sudden Strike 4, with access to the game’s tutorial, three singleplayer missions (Battle of the Bulge, Stalingrad and Balaton Defensive Operation) and two multiplayer/skirmish maps. Testers will also have exclusive access to the Beta Test Forum on Steam, where they can submit feedback and bug reports to the developers as they continue to polish the game in the run up to launch. The beta will be available in the following languages: English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Russian, Polish, Korean, traditional Chinese, simplified Chinese.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
New GeForce Drivers
Starpoint Gemini 2 Giveaway
Far Cry 5's Montana Setting Revealed
Sudden Strike 4 Beta Begins
Impact Winter Released
TEKKEN 7 Specs
On Sale
Evening Interviews
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Consolidation
Evening Metaverse
Evening Safety Dance
Evening Legal Briefs
etc., etc.
Into the Black
PlatinumGames Teases New IP
Next Dragon Age Discussion
The Walking Dead: The Telltale Series Finale Next Week
The Silver Case Free Content and Sequel Plans
U.K. Sales Charts 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.