Sudden Strike 4 Beta Begins

Kalypso Media announces that closed beta testing is now underway for Sudden Strike 4, the next installment in the World War II strategy series. This is available to all who pre-purchase the game on Steam, which comes along with a free copy of the Sudden Strike Trilogy. Here's a trailer along with details on the testing:
