Impact Winter Released

Leading interactive entertainment media publisher and developer BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc. today announces that IMPACT WINTER, a post-apocalyptic survival adventure game from developer Mojo Bones, is now available digitally in the Americas for PC via STEAM®. Digital versions will be available for PlayStation®4 and Xbox One later this year.



The year is 2018 and after a devastating asteroid collision, the world is buried deep beneath perpetual snowfall. Supplies are scarce and each day exposes a more difficult challenge to survive than the last. A mysterious radio transmission changes everything by bringing a glint of hope -- help is coming in 30 days. Players take on the role of Jacob Solomon as he leads a group of four other survivors, each with their own special skill sets, throughout a month-long journey to scour the land, acquire supplies, craft new tools and items, and stay united as a cohesive team to fend off the hostile winter and survive long enough until rescue comes. The music soundtrack was created by famed synthwave/electronic composer Mitch Murder.



“The talented team at Mojo Bones created a riveting story-driven adventure for players who enjoy survival and strategy games,” said Eric Hartness, Vice President of Marketing at BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc. “Players have to face tough moral decisions, and fight to keep their teammates together, making IMPACT WINTER a uniquely powerful gameplay experience.”