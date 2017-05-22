Impact Winter Released

BANDAI NAMCO BADGER SNAKE announces the release of the Windows edition of
Impact Winteron Steam,
saying the console editions of the survival game are coming later this year. The
release trailer offers
a look at what to expect, and here's word:
Leading interactive
entertainment media publisher and developer BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America
Inc. today announces that IMPACT WINTER, a post-apocalyptic survival adventure
game from developer Mojo Bones, is now available digitally in the Americas for
PC via STEAM®. Digital versions will be available for PlayStation®4 and Xbox One
later this year.
The year is 2018 and after a devastating asteroid collision, the world is buried
deep beneath perpetual snowfall. Supplies are scarce and each day exposes a more
difficult challenge to survive than the last. A mysterious radio transmission
changes everything by bringing a glint of hope -- help is coming in 30 days.
Players take on the role of Jacob Solomon as he leads a group of four other
survivors, each with their own special skill sets, throughout a month-long
journey to scour the land, acquire supplies, craft new tools and items, and stay
united as a cohesive team to fend off the hostile winter and survive long enough
until rescue comes. The music soundtrack was created by famed synthwave/electronic
composer Mitch Murder.
“The talented team at Mojo Bones created a riveting story-driven adventure for
players who enjoy survival and strategy games,” said Eric Hartness, Vice
President of Marketing at BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc. “Players have
to face tough moral decisions, and fight to keep their teammates together,
making IMPACT WINTER a uniquely powerful gameplay experience.”