 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
United Kingdom 06/02

Regularly scheduled events

TEKKEN 7 Specs

[May 22, 2017, 7:28 pm ET] - Post a Comment

If you're specin' TEKKEN 7, look no further than the GeForce website where they have system specs for the brawler sequel with a headline saying "GeForce GTX 1060 & 1080 Ti Recommended For The Definitive Experience," outlining a broad performance range that seems anything but definitive. The distinction involves 4K gameplay, which is shown off in this previously released trailer. Here's word:

To run Tekken 7 at 4K at this level of detail, at a constant 60 FPS, the GeForce GTX 1080 Ti is required. If your system doesn't sport the world's fastest gaming GPU, don't despair: Anti-Aliasing, Effects, Shadows, Post-Process Effects, and Motion Blur can all be dialed back to give your system enough frames for an excellent experience. Or you can try the "Dynamic Adjustment" setting, which will dynamically raise and lower the quality of settings as you play to ensure a smooth, consistent 60 FPS is achieved.

For other resolutions, such as the commonly-used 1920x1080 and 2560x1440, the GeForce GTX 1060 is recommended by Bandai Namco:

Tekken 7 Minimum System Requirements

  • CPU: Intel Core Intel Core i3-4160 @ 3.60GHz or equivalent
  • GPU: GeForce GTX 660 or 750 Ti, or equivalent
  • RAM: 6GB
  • OS: Windows 7, Windows 8.1 or Windows 10 (64-bit versions)
  • HDD: 60GB free space
  • DirectX: Version 11

Tekken 7 Recommended System Requirements

  • CPU: Intel Core i5-4690 3.5 GHz or equivalent
  • GPU: GeForce GTX 1060, or equivalent, or higher
  • RAM: 8GB
  • OS: Windows 7, Windows 8.1 or Windows 10 (64-bit versions)
  • HDD: 60GB free space
  • DirectX: Version 11

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
New GeForce Drivers
Starpoint Gemini 2 Giveaway
Far Cry 5's Montana Setting Revealed
Sudden Strike 4 Beta Begins
Impact Winter Released
TEKKEN 7 Specs
On Sale
Evening Interviews
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Consolidation
Evening Metaverse
Evening Safety Dance
Evening Legal Briefs
etc., etc.
Into the Black
PlatinumGames Teases New IP
Next Dragon Age Discussion
The Walking Dead: The Telltale Series Finale Next Week
The Silver Case Free Content and Sequel Plans
U.K. Sales Charts 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.