TEKKEN 7 Specs

To run Tekken 7 at 4K at this level of detail, at a constant 60 FPS, the GeForce GTX 1080 Ti is required. If your system doesn't sport the world's fastest gaming GPU, don't despair: Anti-Aliasing, Effects, Shadows, Post-Process Effects, and Motion Blur can all be dialed back to give your system enough frames for an excellent experience. Or you can try the "Dynamic Adjustment" setting, which will dynamically raise and lower the quality of settings as you play to ensure a smooth, consistent 60 FPS is achieved.



For other resolutions, such as the commonly-used 1920x1080 and 2560x1440, the GeForce GTX 1060 is recommended by Bandai Namco:



Tekken 7 Minimum System Requirements

CPU: Intel Core Intel Core i3-4160 @ 3.60GHz or equivalent

GPU: GeForce GTX 660 or 750 Ti, or equivalent

RAM: 6GB

OS: Windows 7, Windows 8.1 or Windows 10 (64-bit versions)

HDD: 60GB free space

DirectX: Version 11

Tekken 7 Recommended System Requirements