TEKKEN 7 Specs

If you're specin' TEKKEN 7, look no further than the GeForce website where they have system specs for the brawler sequel with a headline saying "GeForce GTX 1060 & 1080 Ti Recommended For The Definitive Experience," outlining a broad performance range that seems anything but definitive. The distinction involves 4K gameplay, which is shown off in this previously released trailer. Here's word:
