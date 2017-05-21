11 Million Paladins and Counting

A
post on reddit
by Hi-Rez Studios from a couple of days ago about Paladins
says the free-to-play shooter has attracted more than 11 million players since
it launched about eight months ago (thanks
DSOGaming
). Thumbing their noses at cynics who call the Overwatch
clone an Overwatch clone, they offer some statistics on its success:
While some of the press greeted Paladins with skeptical "clone"
allegations & clickbait-y headlines, you the Player Community immediately
grokked what makes our game unique: Paladins is a team-based shooter but with
heavy Customization elements (in match Items, out of match Card Loadouts). In
Paladins you define your own playstyle and get just a touch of MOBA with your
FPS.
Fueled by YOUR positive word of mouth (Steam player reviews, console player
reviews), Paladins is now one of the fastest growing games:
- On Steam Paladins was the top new game of 2016 in
terms of overall playtime.
- It is just 2 weeks since the Xbox One & PS4 Open
Beta on May 3rd, and there are now well over 2 million console Paladins
players.
- And so in the eight months since Early Access the
total Paladins player count is now over 11 million, and growing rapidly.
- This does not count any players in China; since
the China version of Paladins is still in Closed Testing on separate
servers. In China, the game will be published by Tencent Games, the leading
Publisher in that market.
- The success of the game so far has allowed us to
greatly staff up the Development Team (Smite's Dev Team also continues to
grow by the way). In 2017 the Dev Team has managed to deliver: a new update
every 2 weeks, 6 New Champions (Torvald, Maeve, Inara, Lex, Seris, Willo), 2
New Maps (Stone Keep, Brightmarsh), experimental Alternate Modes (PvE,
Survival), a ton of test maps, and features we saw as most requested from
the community, such as integrated Voice Chat
And we are just getting started. Because there is still SO much we will be
improving within Paladins and adding to the game.