11 Million Paladins and Counting

While some of the press greeted Paladins with skeptical "clone" allegations & clickbait-y headlines, you the Player Community immediately grokked what makes our game unique: Paladins is a team-based shooter but with heavy Customization elements (in match Items, out of match Card Loadouts). In Paladins you define your own playstyle and get just a touch of MOBA with your FPS.

Fueled by YOUR positive word of mouth (Steam player reviews, console player reviews), Paladins is now one of the fastest growing games:

On Steam Paladins was the top new game of 2016 in terms of overall playtime.

It is just 2 weeks since the Xbox One & PS4 Open Beta on May 3rd, and there are now well over 2 million console Paladins players.

And so in the eight months since Early Access the total Paladins player count is now over 11 million, and growing rapidly.

This does not count any players in China; since the China version of Paladins is still in Closed Testing on separate servers. In China, the game will be published by Tencent Games, the leading Publisher in that market.

The success of the game so far has allowed us to greatly staff up the Development Team (Smite's Dev Team also continues to grow by the way). In 2017 the Dev Team has managed to deliver: a new update every 2 weeks, 6 New Champions (Torvald, Maeve, Inara, Lex, Seris, Willo), 2 New Maps (Stone Keep, Brightmarsh), experimental Alternate Modes (PvE, Survival), a ton of test maps, and features we saw as most requested from the community, such as integrated Voice Chat

And we are just getting started. Because there is still SO much we will be improving within Paladins and adding to the game.