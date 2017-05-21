Out of the Blue

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
Watched Wizard of Lies on HBO last night, which depicts the Bernie Madoff scandal. True stories based on recent events can often have problems finding actors to match the recognizable figures involved. If anything this was one of those times when the opposite happens. Robert De Niro looks so muck like Madoff it's actually distracting at times. The only other time I've experienced this effect was watching Val Kilmer playing Jim Morrison. Eerie.
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 21 May 2017, 18:18.
Chatbear Announcements.