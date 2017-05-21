 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
United Kingdom 06/02

Regularly scheduled events

Out of the Blue

[May 21, 2017, 11:23 am ET] - 6 Comments

Watched Wizard of Lies on HBO last night, which depicts the Bernie Madoff scandal. True stories based on recent events can often have problems finding actors to match the recognizable figures involved. If anything this was one of those times when the opposite happens. Robert De Niro looks so muck like Madoff it's actually distracting at times. The only other time I've experienced this effect was watching Val Kilmer playing Jim Morrison. Eerie.

Eerie Links: Thanks Ant and Acleacius.
Play: Puppet Soccer Zoo.
Stories: Arnold Schwarzenegger Will Reteam With James Cameron for the Next Terminator Movie. Right after Avatar 6.
120,000 bees, 6-foot-long honeycomb found in woman's ceiling.
Here are the winners of this year’s Nebula Awards.
Science: The Genetics of Pooched-Out Pooches. Thanks j.c.f.
18-Year-Old Engineer Constructs Fuel-Efficient, Stable 'Flying Wing' Aircraft Prototype. Thanks Hypothermia.
Media: UnderWatched Ep 6 - D.Vastating Damage.
WONDER WOMAN Movie Clip "What Are You?" Thanks Hypothermia.
Follow-up: The arctic seed bank that was going to save us all is flooding.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
11 Million Paladins and Counting
Steam Top 10
Sunday Patches
Sunday Mobilization
Sunday Tech Bits
Sunday Safety Dance
Sunday Legal Briefs
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
ONE PIECE: Unlimited World Red Deluxe Edition Announced
TEKKEN 7 Trailer
Saturday Patches
Gatherings & Competitions
Saturday Consolidation
Saturday Mobilization
Saturday Metaverse
Saturday Tech Bits
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.