ONE PIECE: Unlimited World Red Deluxe Edition Announced

[May 20, 2017, 10:46 am ET] - Post a Comment

BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America announces ONE PIECE: Unlimited World Red Deluxe Edition will launch for PCs via Steam in August. This action/adventure based on the manga series will also launch at that time for PlayStation 4 and will come to Nintendo Switch the following month. This trailer celebrates the news with a look at the game, and here are more details from the announcement:

BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc., the leading publisher and developer of interactive anime entertainment, today announces ONE PIECE: Unlimited World Red Deluxe Edition for the Nintendo Switch™ system, PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system, and PC via STEAM®. Sail the high seas with Monkey D. Luffy and the rest of the Straw Hat pirates in this action-adventure title remastered for the current generation of consoles with 1080p resolution*, variable 60FPS frame rate, and over 40 pieces of downloadable content included for the most definitive One Piece Unlimited World Red experience yet. ONE PIECE: Unlimited World Red Deluxe Edition is set to release digitally for the PlayStation 4 system and STEAM on August 25, 2017 with the Nintendo Switch version to release digitally in the Nintendo eShop in September 2017.

The ONE PIECE franchise is the best selling manga of all time, with over 400 million volumes sold to date due to its cast of stellar characters and riveting storylines. ONE PIECE: Unlimited World Red Deluxe Edition brings that level of quality to the videogame realm with a game-exclusive storyline and original characters designed by Eiichiro Oda, the creator of ONE PIECE.

