TEKKEN 7 Trailer

[May 20, 2017, 10:46 am ET] - 1 Comment

A new trailer shows off the story from TEKKEN 7, beyond the obvious fist meets face plotline of the brawler sequel. Word is this provides "a glimpse of what to expect when the bone-crushing action begins on June 2, 2017 as TEKKEN 7 launches on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PCs in the Americas." The description has a little more:

Some fight for honor, duty, revenge, or debts that can never be paid. The Best Fights are Personal and every obstacle on the way will define you. Get ready for the next battle with the best-selling fighting game series!

