Out of the Blue

To follow up on my project of yesterday, I couldn't be more impressed with how nice the finish on MrsBlue's car turned out. It's a few years old now, and as I say some previous car washing left all sorts of swirls in the clear coat along with the other blemishes that come from driving about. It turns out the detailer's work with the buffing wheel was enough to take away most of this damage, and hopefully the subsequent application of the CQuartz will help preserve it better in it's current pretty state. I didn't really appreciate how impactful this would be, but there's obviously a reason people with fancy cars so often spring for detailing... the difference between that and a regular car wash is night and day.
