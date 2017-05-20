 
Out of the Blue

[May 20, 2017, 10:46 am ET] - 10 Comments

To follow up on my project of yesterday, I couldn't be more impressed with how nice the finish on MrsBlue's car turned out. It's a few years old now, and as I say some previous car washing left all sorts of swirls in the clear coat along with the other blemishes that come from driving about. It turns out the detailer's work with the buffing wheel was enough to take away most of this damage, and hopefully the subsequent application of the CQuartz will help preserve it better in it's current pretty state. I didn't really appreciate how impactful this would be, but there's obviously a reason people with fancy cars so often spring for detailing... the difference between that and a regular car wash is night and day.

Play: Crazy Vacation.
Stories: 'Venom' Movie 2018: Tom Hardy to Star, Ruben Fleischer to Direct.
12 MONKEYS Season 3 is Brilliant, Beautiful, Bonkers Sci-Fi at Its Best.
Science: CDC warns about parasites, toxic gas at public pools.
Lyme Disease on Rise Amid Diagnosis, Treatment Controversy.
Why astronomers are scrambling to observe the weirdest star in the galaxy this weekend.
Media: GoPro On Journalists Chest Deflects Sniper Bullet.
Range Rover imitates Rockford and fails.
VENGEANCE!!!!!.
Follow-up: It's Not Just Chris Cornell: Suicide Rates Highest Among Middle-Aged Men.
The Funnies: The Weed.

