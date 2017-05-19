Rising Storm 2: Vietnam This Month, Open Beta Weekend Underway

Tripwire Interactive announces a May 30th release date for Rising Storm 2:
Vietnam, celebrating the news by offering everyone open beta access all weekend
through
Steam.
They also announce a "goodie" for Killing Floor 2 owners who buy the digital
deluxe edition of the military shooter sequel. They also offer a
series of video tutorials on YouTube to help you stay alive once you are in
country. Here are all the details:
Tripwire Interactive is pleased to announce today the official release date
for Rising Storm 2: Vietnam, the sequel to the smash hit Rising Storm, PC
Gamer’s 2013 ‘Multiplayer Game of the Year’. The game will be available to play
at 12:00PM Pacific Time on Tuesday 30 May. Fans who pre-ordered should be able
to pre-load before that. The game will also be available to buy via Steam, at a
10% discount for the day, with the Standard Edition available for $24.99 and the
Digital Deluxe Edition priced at $29.99 normally.
To celebrate the impending release of Rising Storm 2: Vietnam, publisher
Tripwire Interactive and developer Antimatter Games are kicking off an Open Beta
that begins today and runs until 4:00PM ET on Monday, May 22. This will act just
like a Free Weekend - head for the Steam Store page, download and play!
Tripwire Interactive is also including a new “goodie” for Killing Floor 2 PC
owners who pre-order or buy the Rising Storm 2: Vietnam Digital Deluxe Edition.
They will receive four bonus Rising Storm 2: Vietnam themed weapons skins to use
in Killing Floor 2 for the PC. Those weapon skins include the RPG-7 rocket
launcher, the M16 with M203 grenade launcher attachment, the M1911 automatic
pistol and the classic Lever Action Rifle. Note – the weapon skins will be
available as part of Killing Floor 2’s next major update which will be announced
at a later date.
Tripwire and Antimatter Games have also created and released a series of
tutorial videos for Rising Storm 2: Vietnam that offer up some great insights
into the various aspects of gameplay. They can be viewed here.
Rising Storm 2: Vietnam is currently under development by Antimatter Games
and will be published by Tripwire Interactive for PC.