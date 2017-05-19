Rising Storm 2: Vietnam This Month, Open Beta Weekend Underway

Tripwire Interactive is pleased to announce today the official release date for Rising Storm 2: Vietnam, the sequel to the smash hit Rising Storm, PC Gamer’s 2013 ‘Multiplayer Game of the Year’. The game will be available to play at 12:00PM Pacific Time on Tuesday 30 May. Fans who pre-ordered should be able to pre-load before that. The game will also be available to buy via Steam, at a 10% discount for the day, with the Standard Edition available for $24.99 and the Digital Deluxe Edition priced at $29.99 normally.



To celebrate the impending release of Rising Storm 2: Vietnam, publisher Tripwire Interactive and developer Antimatter Games are kicking off an Open Beta that begins today and runs until 4:00PM ET on Monday, May 22. This will act just like a Free Weekend - head for the Steam Store page, download and play!



Tripwire Interactive is also including a new “goodie” for Killing Floor 2 PC owners who pre-order or buy the Rising Storm 2: Vietnam Digital Deluxe Edition. They will receive four bonus Rising Storm 2: Vietnam themed weapons skins to use in Killing Floor 2 for the PC. Those weapon skins include the RPG-7 rocket launcher, the M16 with M203 grenade launcher attachment, the M1911 automatic pistol and the classic Lever Action Rifle. Note – the weapon skins will be available as part of Killing Floor 2’s next major update which will be announced at a later date.



Tripwire and Antimatter Games have also created and released a series of tutorial videos for Rising Storm 2: Vietnam that offer up some great insights into the various aspects of gameplay. They can be viewed here.



Rising Storm 2: Vietnam is currently under development by Antimatter Games and will be published by Tripwire Interactive for PC.