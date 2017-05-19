Mount & Blade Giveaway, Tournament, and Sale

GOG.com
celebrates the Battle of Bucharest
Mount And Blade Tournament
with a
Mount
& Blade Series Sale
and a giveaway of the original
Mount & Blade
. Here are
the details on the tourney, sale, and giveaway:
Gallop fast - it will
only last 48h!
Mastering Mount & Blade is a challenging yet hugely rewarding experience. To
celebrate this art, developers TaleWorlds Entertainment have invited 20
dedicated warriors to The Battle of Bucharest, an esports tournament with an
abundance of kills and skills. To celebrate the event, start by grabbing Mount &
Blade for FREE in the next 48h, then complete your collection with the Mount &
Blade Series Sale, while you watch those titans clash.
Taking place in Romania's beautiful capital, the tournament is a great
opportunity for 20 accomplished players to showcase their moves in Mount &
Blade: Warband and test themselves against some fierce competition. You can
watch them compete in the studio's official Twitch Channel on Saturday and after
the show you will have the chance to vote for the Best Skills Award - Audience
Choice. Make sure to participate, because voters will have the chance to win 5
Mount & Blade hoodies and 10 GOG copies of Mount & Blade: Warband!
Best known for their groundbreaking combat, sandbox gameplay, and gazillions of
available mods, these action/RPG games have earned a strong following throughout
the years. If you are looking to become a part of this community, this is your
chance: grab the original Mount & Blade for FREE within the next 48 hours, then
get the rest of the series for 75% off until May 21.
Learn more about this event here.
Mount & Blade is FREE until May 21, 1 PM UTC.
The Series Sale will last until May 21, 10 PM UTC.