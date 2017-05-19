Mount & Blade Giveaway, Tournament, and Sale

Gallop fast - it will only last 48h!



Mastering Mount & Blade is a challenging yet hugely rewarding experience. To celebrate this art, developers TaleWorlds Entertainment have invited 20 dedicated warriors to The Battle of Bucharest, an esports tournament with an abundance of kills and skills. To celebrate the event, start by grabbing Mount & Blade for FREE in the next 48h, then complete your collection with the Mount & Blade Series Sale, while you watch those titans clash.



Taking place in Romania's beautiful capital, the tournament is a great opportunity for 20 accomplished players to showcase their moves in Mount & Blade: Warband and test themselves against some fierce competition. You can watch them compete in the studio's official Twitch Channel on Saturday and after the show you will have the chance to vote for the Best Skills Award - Audience Choice. Make sure to participate, because voters will have the chance to win 5 Mount & Blade hoodies and 10 GOG copies of Mount & Blade: Warband!



Best known for their groundbreaking combat, sandbox gameplay, and gazillions of available mods, these action/RPG games have earned a strong following throughout the years. If you are looking to become a part of this community, this is your chance: grab the original Mount & Blade for FREE within the next 48 hours, then get the rest of the series for 75% off until May 21.



Learn more about this event here.



Mount & Blade is FREE until May 21, 1 PM UTC.

The Series Sale will last until May 21, 10 PM UTC.