Endless Space 2 Released

[May 19, 2017, 9:28 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Steam News announces that Endless Space 2 has launched out of early access. The game's eXterminate trailer is also now available, showing off the final (literally) of the 4Xs in the 4X strategy game. Word is:

The sequel to the two-time Unity-award winning Endless Space! Endless Space 2 is turn-based, 4X space-strategy that will put you in the fascinating role of a leader guiding a civilization in making its first steps into the cold depths of interstellar space. Your Vision. Their Future.

