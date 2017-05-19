 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
United Kingdom 06/02

Regularly scheduled events

SpellForce 3 Closed Beta Begins

[May 19, 2017, 9:28 pm ET] - 2 Comments

Publisher THQ Nordic and developer Grimlore Games now offer closed beta access to SpellForce 3, a promising sign for the RTS/RPG sequel. They accompany the news with a multiplayer tutorial trailer showing off gameplay. The beta will run through July, and they provide this schedule of how features will roll out:

In this closed beta, developer Grimlore Games aims to finalize the game balancing, answering the kind of questions that keep them up at night, like: are human marksmen too strong, and is it too expensive to train orcish marauders? With player input, the results of the SpellForce 3 multiplayer beta will answer those questions and more, helping to make the game even better when it launches later this year.

The SpellForce 3 multiplayer beta will run for several weeks and receive a number of updates. The human faction will make its initial assault on May 19th, and will be playable on 1vs1-maps, with the orcs arriving a week later. Here is the planned schedule in full:

  • 19th of May: Humans, 1vs1
  • 26th of May: Orcs, 1vs1
  • 2nd of June: Elves, 1vs1
  • 9th of June: all three factions in 1vs1 battles
  • 16th of June: all three factions in 2vs2 battle
  • 23rd of June: all three factions in 3vs3 battle
  • 30th of June: One map from Singleplayer- campaign playable in the beta

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Free Weekend
Rising Storm 2: Vietnam This Month, Open Beta Weekend Underway
Mount & Blade Giveaway, Tournament, and Sale
Endless Space 2 Released
SpellForce 3 Closed Beta Begins
On Sale
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Previews
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization
Into the Black
Destiny 2 PC Will Trail Consoles; Has No Dedicated Servers
Dawn of War III for macOS and Linux Next Month
Flight Sim World Early Access
Voxel Shot VR Released
Morning Interviews
Morning Mobilization
Morning Metaverse
Morning Tech Bits
Morning Safety Dance 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.