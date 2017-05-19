SpellForce 3 Closed Beta Begins

In this closed beta, developer Grimlore Games aims to finalize the game balancing, answering the kind of questions that keep them up at night, like: are human marksmen too strong, and is it too expensive to train orcish marauders? With player input, the results of the SpellForce 3 multiplayer beta will answer those questions and more, helping to make the game even better when it launches later this year.



The SpellForce 3 multiplayer beta will run for several weeks and receive a number of updates. The human faction will make its initial assault on May 19th, and will be playable on 1vs1-maps, with the orcs arriving a week later. Here is the planned schedule in full:

19th of May: Humans, 1vs1

26th of May: Orcs, 1vs1

2nd of June: Elves, 1vs1

9th of June: all three factions in 1vs1 battles

16th of June: all three factions in 2vs2 battle

23rd of June: all three factions in 3vs3 battle

30th of June: One map from Singleplayer- campaign playable in the beta