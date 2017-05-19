SpellForce 3 Closed Beta Begins

|
Publisher THQ Nordic and developer Grimlore Games now offer closed beta access to SpellForce 3, a promising sign for the RTS/RPG sequel. They accompany the news with a multiplayer tutorial trailer showing off gameplay. The beta will run through July, and they provide this schedule of how features will roll out:
