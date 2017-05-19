Destiny 2 PC Will Trail Consoles; Has No Dedicated Servers

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
A Bungie interview on PC Gamer talks about the PC edition of Destiny 2, and how the shooter sequel will be "legit on day one" of its release. That day one reference is a little painful in light of a previous post they made on the topic saying the PC edition may well have a later release date than its console counterparts. "We're not committed to a PC date yet, but at Bungie we're totally committed to making a PC build as great as we can," explains Bungie game director Luke Smith. "Our partnership with Blizzard and being on Battle.net, we want to make sure that this version of the game has the time it needs to bake in the oven so it's a delicious piece of bread when it comes out." In other PC-specific news, they note that though multiplayer will be handled through the service formerly known as Battle.net, the game will not feature dedicated server support, with Bungie's David Shaw invoking the term "typology" seemingly at random: "It is a complicated typology. We do not have dedicated servers for Destiny 2 on PC."
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 19 May 2017, 17:02.
Chatbear Announcements.