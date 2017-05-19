 
Dawn of War III for macOS and Linux Next Month

[May 19, 2017, 09:46 am ET] - 1 Comment

Feral Interactive announces Warhammer 40,000 Dawn of War III will launch for Linux and macOS on June 8th, offering wider access to Creative Assembly's fantasy-themed strategy game. The news is accompanied by this trailer and there's also a website for the project. Though this is just a few weeks off, they promise system requirements closer to the release. They also say the macOS and Linux editions will be cross-compatible with each other on Steam, which implies that they will not be cross-compatible with Windows, though this is not explicitly stated. Here's more:

Feral Interactive announced today that Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III, the latest episode in Relic Entertainment’s formidable real-time strategy series, will be released for macOS and Linux on Thursday, June 8th.

In Dawn of War III's 17-mission campaign, players alternately command the heavy-hitting Space Marines, the savage Orks, and the technologically-sophisticated Eldar as the warring factions fight for the Spear of Khaine, a mysterious weapon that will determine the fates of all three. Massive armies and devastating elite units engage in spectacular tactical battles where the key to victory lies in taking advantage of each unit’s unique abilities to outwit, then overpower, the enemy.

Dawn of War III’s explosive multiplayer mode features fast-paced matches in which two teams of up to three players per side battle for supremacy. The macOS and Linux versions of the game on Steam will be cross-platform compatible with each other.

“We’re delighted to bring such a hugely anticipated game to macOS and Linux”, said David Stephen, Managing Director of Feral Interactive. “Dawn of War III’s epic single-player campaign and visceral multiplayer combine to deliver an exhilarating experience on a vast scale.”

Dawn of War III will be available through the Feral Store and Steam for $59.99/£39.99/59,99€, and the Mac App Store for $49.99/£48.99/54,99€.

