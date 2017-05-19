Dawn of War III for macOS and Linux Next Month

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
Feral Interactive announces Warhammer 40,000 Dawn of War III will launch for Linux and macOS on June 8th, offering wider access to Creative Assembly's fantasy-themed strategy game. The news is accompanied by this trailer and there's also a website for the project. Though this is just a few weeks off, they promise system requirements closer to the release. They also say the macOS and Linux editions will be cross-compatible with each other on Steam, which implies that they will not be cross-compatible with Windows, though this is not explicitly stated. Here's more:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 19 May 2017, 17:02.
Chatbear Announcements.