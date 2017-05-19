 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
United Kingdom 06/02

Regularly scheduled events

Voxel Shot VR Released

[May 19, 2017, 09:45 am ET] - 1 Comment

Voxel Shot VR is now available on Steam, offering a virtual reality shooter that requires an HTC Vive HMD. This trailer shows off some voxel-killing, and here's word on the game:

  • Annihilate hordes of cute/grotesque zombies
  • Use all weapons at your disposal like the Minigun, Uzi, Sniper Rifle, Assault Rifle, Rocket launcher, and a plethora of grenades
  • Survive four stages with varying difficulty: City, Desert, Base, Airport
  • Battle giant zombies, helicopters, and tanks
  • Eliminate an unlimited amount of blood-thirsty zombies in Endless Mode
  • Be the highest ranking voxel zombie killer with global leaderboards

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Destiny 2 PC Will Trail Consoles; Has No Dedicated Servers
Dawn of War III for macOS and Linux Next Month
Flight Sim World Early Access
Voxel Shot VR Released
Morning Interviews
Morning Mobilization
Morning Metaverse
Morning Tech Bits
Morning Safety Dance
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
New AMD ReLive Drivers
New Life is Strange Game Announced
Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Continuum DLC Released
Offworld Trading Company: Jupiter's Forge Released
Cities: Skylines - Mass Transit Released
Fall of Light Announced
Production Line Early Access 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.