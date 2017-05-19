Out of the Blue

 
[May 19, 2017, 09:45 am ET] - 4 Comments

I mentioned getting my car a protective coating a couple of weeks ago, and it's worked out well. It's shedding water and dirt very readily, which suits its garage-fee life (and my laziness about washing it). The stuff I used is called CQuartz, and its pretty amazing, though it really requires a very clean finish to start with, so I did this in conjunction with the services of a detailer. To follow up, today I'm going to have him do the same for MrsBlue's car, which has been taking a beating driving back and forth to Pennsylvania each week, so it can use the love. Her little Civic also has swirls in the paint, and I have hopes that the treatment will help mask these. Either way it should it withstand the rigors of her commute better.

