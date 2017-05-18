 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
United Kingdom 06/02

Regularly scheduled events

New AMD ReLive Drivers

[May 18, 2017, 8:21 pm ET] - Post a Comment

AMD Support now offers new version 17.5.2 Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition drivers for AMD graphics cards (thanks Hypothermia). These offer a performance boost in Prey as well as other improvements, as noted in the patch notes:

Support For

  • Prey®
    • Up to 4.5% performance improvement measured on Radeon RX 580 8GB graphics when compared to Radeon Software Crimson ReLive edition 17.5.1(1)

Fixed Issues

  • NieR™: Automata may experience a random hang or application crash after short periods of gameplay.
  • Forza™ Horizon 3 may experience very long map/launch load times.
  • The primary display adapter may sometimes appear disabled in Radeon Settings while driving a display from the linked adapter in Multi GPU system configurations.
  • Radeon RX 550 series graphics products may experience a system hang when entering sleep or hibernate modes.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
New AMD ReLive Drivers
New Life is Strange Game Announced
Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Continuum DLC Released
Offworld Trading Company: Jupiter's Forge Released
Cities: Skylines - Mass Transit Released
Fall of Light Announced
Production Line Early Access
Guild of Dungeoneering Free Weekend
On Sale
Evening Crowdfunding Roundup
Evening Screenshots
Evening Consolidation
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Legal Briefs
etc., etc.
Into the Black
Destiny 2 Gameplay Trailer
Reservoir Dogs: Bloody Days Released
Raiders of the Broken Planet Video Diary 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.