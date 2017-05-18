 
New Life is Strange Game Announced

[May 18, 2017, 8:21 pm ET] - Post a Comment

DONTNOD Entertainment announces plans for a follow up to Life is Strange, their surprise hit adventure game (thanks VG247). They offer a video message along with the following explanation:

If you’re reading this, you’ve likely already heard or watched the news… we reached over 3 million unique paying players! It’s an incredible achievement and one we could not have reached without you, our fantastic community! You helped spread positive words about our game and have continually kept the world interested in what happens next.

We also revealed a key piece of information that many of you have been waiting some time for now - we can indeed confirm that the original Life is Strange team at DONTNOD are working on a brand new Life is Strange game. We can’t wait to tell you all about it when the time is right, but for now we are hard at work ensuring it is the very best game we can create. We’re really thankful for your patience thus far and ask for a bit more time. The new game will not be at E3 in June this year but we will be watching the show alongside you all and wish everyone good luck!

New Life is Strange Game Announced
