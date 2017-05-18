Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Continuum DLC Released

Activision announces the full release of Continuum, the second map pack
for Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare. This was released one month ago for
PlayStation 4 and now comes to the Windows and Xbox One editions of the
first-person shooter. This adds four multiplayer maps, including a modernization
of one from Modern Warfare 2, as well as a new installment of the zombie saga.
There are details on the
Call of Duty website
and previously released trailers show off the
multiplayer maps and
the Shaolin Shuffle zombie
episode. Here's the pitch:
Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Continuum,
the second DLC Map Pack for the game, is available now on PlayStation®4, Xbox
One and PC. Continuum delivers four new maps, including the return of one of the
most beloved maps from Modern Warfare 2, Rust, re-imagined for today’s
generation with an ultramodern look. The new DLC pack also features “Shaolin
Shuffle,” the next chapter of the Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare zombies
experience set in 1970s disco era New York.
Shaolin Shuffle, features the return of Willard Wyler, the mysterious movie
director villain. This time, Wyler has trapped the four protagonists inside a
new horror film, set in the unforgettable 1970s. Players face all-new zombie
enemies across a variety of disco-era New York locations, including subways,
flashy nightclubs and a martial arts dojo headed up by the “Shaolin Sister.” In
addition to hallmark Call of Duty action, Shaolin Shuffle introduces four
unlockable fighting styles, each with its own set of unique combat moves. The
four playable characters return, and are voiced by the same actors from the
original story, but now take on funky, over-the-top roles from the ‘70s era
including “the Punk Rocker,” “the Sleazebag,” “the Street Poet,” and “the Disco
Chick.”
In addition to the Shaolin Shuffle, Continuum includes four new multiplayer
maps:
Turista – A plush spa and resort, Turista
is nestled in the middle of a giant skeleton of an ancient creature. With
sniper spots scattered across a majestic, central waterfall, Turista also
boasts tight interiors for fans of close-quartered combat and a three-lane
design that caters to a variety of play styles.
Scrap – Set in an abandoned junkyard on the
Moon, Scrap features a combination of extended sightlines and tactical
pathways that reward players who engage in both long and short-range combat.
Archive – Fast, frenetic action sets the
pace in Archive, a post-futurist art gallery where tight engagements
contrast with open exterior battlegrounds in this wide three-lane style map.
Excess – Perched atop a gilded penthouse in
a sprawling future metropolis, Excess is a small, circular map re-imagined
from the classic Modern Warfare 2 map, Rust, that retains the intense,
fast-paced combat from the original.