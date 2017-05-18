Offworld Trading Company: Jupiter's Forge Released

Publisher Stardock and developer Mohawk Games are pleased to announce the
release of Jupiter's Forge, an expansion for Offworld Trading Company
that takes the Windows and OS X space mogul game to Io. This is available
through the Offworld Trading
Company website,
GOG.com, or
Steam, and each site offers a discount on a bundle of the expansion and the
base game, which is required. Here's
a new trailer for the
add-on, and here are more details:
Today, Stardock and Mohawk Games
released Jupiter's Forge, the first expansion for Offworld Trading Company. The
all-new expansion will take players to the volcanic moon of Io, which comes with
its own threats and opportunities.
"The further out into space we go, the harder survival becomes," said Soren
Johnson, lead designer for Offworld Trading Company. "Unlike Mars, Io's
resources are finite and will deplete over time, which makes the competition
even more cutthroat. Players will have to adapt to an entirely different
resource hierarchy than they've become used to on Mars or Ceres if they want
their businesses to survive here."
Some of the highlights of Jupiter's Forge include:
New planet: Io
New resource system
New faction: the Penrose Collective, with
unprecedented ability to adapt to the changing market
New faction: the Diadem Trust, with access to new
technology
New buildings and structures
New patents and black market events
New map events: radiation storms, sulfur frosts,
landslides, and tremors
Infinite Map Challenge
The new factions in Jupiter's Forge bring some additional diversity to the
game with unique sets of new abilities. The Diadem Trust is capable of building
improved versions of advanced structures like the Hacker Array, Pleasure Dome,
and more, which allows them to gain an edge over the competition. The Penrose
Collective is able to return claims at any time and also builds two headquarters
at the start of the game, allowing them to spread out their operations.