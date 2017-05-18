 
Offworld Trading Company: Jupiter's Forge Released

[May 18, 2017, 8:21 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Publisher Stardock and developer Mohawk Games are pleased to announce the release of Jupiter's Forge, an expansion for Offworld Trading Company that takes the Windows and OS X space mogul game to Io. This is available through the Offworld Trading Company website, GOG.com, or Steam, and each site offers a discount on a bundle of the expansion and the base game, which is required. Here's a new trailer for the add-on, and here are more details:

Today, Stardock and Mohawk Games released Jupiter's Forge, the first expansion for Offworld Trading Company. The all-new expansion will take players to the volcanic moon of Io, which comes with its own threats and opportunities.

"The further out into space we go, the harder survival becomes," said Soren Johnson, lead designer for Offworld Trading Company. "Unlike Mars, Io's resources are finite and will deplete over time, which makes the competition even more cutthroat. Players will have to adapt to an entirely different resource hierarchy than they've become used to on Mars or Ceres if they want their businesses to survive here."

Some of the highlights of Jupiter's Forge include:

  • New planet: Io
  • New resource system
  • New faction: the Penrose Collective, with unprecedented ability to adapt to the changing market
  • New faction: the Diadem Trust, with access to new technology
  • New buildings and structures
  • New patents and black market events
  • New map events: radiation storms, sulfur frosts, landslides, and tremors
  • Infinite Map Challenge

The new factions in Jupiter's Forge bring some additional diversity to the game with unique sets of new abilities. The Diadem Trust is capable of building improved versions of advanced structures like the Hacker Array, Pleasure Dome, and more, which allows them to gain an edge over the competition. The Penrose Collective is able to return claims at any time and also builds two headquarters at the start of the game, allowing them to spread out their operations.

