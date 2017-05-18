Cities: Skylines - Mass Transit Released

Paradox
Interactive announces the launch of the Mass Transit expansion for
Cities: Skylines, adding new ways to get around town to the Windows, Linux,
and macOS urban planning game. You can get a look at this in action in
this release trailer
and pick up a copy through the
Paradox
Store. Here's word on the release:
Paradox Interactive and Colossal
Order are careening off the rails and taking to the skies with Cities: Skylines
- Mass Transit, available today for a non-massive transaction of $12.99. Planes,
trains, automobiles and more are featured in this expansion for the critically
acclaimed city-builder, including new public transportation options such as
blimps, monorails, cable-cars, blimps, ferries, and (in case you missed it)
blimps. Mass Transit is available for Windows, Mac, and Linux PCs here - click
it to write your own ticket:
https://www.paradoxplaza.com/cities-skylines-mass-transit
Design public transport as you’ve never seen it before, top-down and under your
control. Whether your goal is efficiency or mayhem, Cities: Skylines - Mass
Transit lets you control the commute of your citizens over, on, or underground.
Manage the madness with more moving machines than most metropolises can master.
The people of your city have got places to go and you’ve got ways to get them
there with exciting new features such as:
All’s Fare: Add ferries, blimps, cable cars, and
monorails to move your citizens around town, and move valuable fare dollars
into your bank account.
A Hubba Burnin' Love: New transit hubs help handle
the hubbub of public transport by connecting your transit together, letting
citizens hop from line to line as they puzzle their way through the city.
That’s my Traffic Jam: Conduct the masses across
bridges and canals in your great orchestra of a morning commute, and dream
up new ways to go with the traffic flow.
Chirper Capita: We liked it so we put a new lid on
it for Chirper.
Rockstar Cities: Skylines players can also take the mute out of their commute
with the Rock City music pack, releasing alongside the expansion for $3.99. The
music pack adds a new DJ and 16 songs with everything from grunge and classic
rock to sleaze rock and metal to help you rock the suburbs.