Cities: Skylines - Mass Transit Released

Paradox Interactive and Colossal Order are careening off the rails and taking to the skies with Cities: Skylines - Mass Transit, available today for a non-massive transaction of $12.99. Planes, trains, automobiles and more are featured in this expansion for the critically acclaimed city-builder, including new public transportation options such as blimps, monorails, cable-cars, blimps, ferries, and (in case you missed it) blimps. Mass Transit is available for Windows, Mac, and Linux PCs here - click it to write your own ticket: https://www.paradoxplaza.com/cities-skylines-mass-transit



Design public transport as you’ve never seen it before, top-down and under your control. Whether your goal is efficiency or mayhem, Cities: Skylines - Mass Transit lets you control the commute of your citizens over, on, or underground. Manage the madness with more moving machines than most metropolises can master.



The people of your city have got places to go and you’ve got ways to get them there with exciting new features such as:

All’s Fare: Add ferries, blimps, cable cars, and monorails to move your citizens around town, and move valuable fare dollars into your bank account.

A Hubba Burnin' Love: New transit hubs help handle the hubbub of public transport by connecting your transit together, letting citizens hop from line to line as they puzzle their way through the city.

That’s my Traffic Jam: Conduct the masses across bridges and canals in your great orchestra of a morning commute, and dream up new ways to go with the traffic flow.

Chirper Capita: We liked it so we put a new lid on it for Chirper.

Rockstar Cities: Skylines players can also take the mute out of their commute with the Rock City music pack, releasing alongside the expansion for $3.99. The music pack adds a new DJ and 16 songs with everything from grunge and classic rock to sleaze rock and metal to help you rock the suburbs.