 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
United Kingdom 06/02

Regularly scheduled events

Fall of Light Announced

[May 18, 2017, 8:21 pm ET] - 1 Comment

1C Company announces Fall of Light, a story-driven dungeon-crawler coming to Windows and macOS this fall. This trailer introduces the game, and a Steam store page is already online. Here's the pitch:

Inspired by games such as Dark Souls and ICO, Fall of Light rewards those who explore the world on their own and draw their own conclusions. Meet odd characters, search through every nook and cranny to unlock hidden secrets and learn more about the history and lore of the somber world around you. Pick your favorite combination of close-range weapons, crossbows and shields, determine your fighting stance and get ready to face hordes of crafty enemies. And above all, keep your daughter from harm, as she is the light piercing the darkness and the key to unlocking forbidden passages.
Features

  • 6 different battle stances, including two-handed and dual-wielding
  • 7 weapon classes covering both short-range and long-range weaponry
  • Guide and protect your companion – Aether, the Indigo child
  • Fight Shadows, soldiers of darkness and underworld bosses
  • Explore the overworld, scour dungeons and temples to gain and use special powers
  • Uncover many secrets and solve various environmental puzzles

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
New AMD ReLive Drivers
New Life is Strange Game Announced
Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Continuum DLC Released
Offworld Trading Company: Jupiter's Forge Released
Cities: Skylines - Mass Transit Released
Fall of Light Announced
Production Line Early Access
Guild of Dungeoneering Free Weekend
On Sale
Evening Crowdfunding Roundup
Evening Screenshots
Evening Consolidation
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Legal Briefs
etc., etc.
Into the Black
Destiny 2 Gameplay Trailer
Reservoir Dogs: Bloody Days Released
Raiders of the Broken Planet Video Diary 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.