Fall of Light Announced

Inspired by games such as Dark Souls and ICO, Fall of Light rewards those who explore the world on their own and draw their own conclusions. Meet odd characters, search through every nook and cranny to unlock hidden secrets and learn more about the history and lore of the somber world around you. Pick your favorite combination of close-range weapons, crossbows and shields, determine your fighting stance and get ready to face hordes of crafty enemies. And above all, keep your daughter from harm, as she is the light piercing the darkness and the key to unlocking forbidden passages.

Features

6 different battle stances, including two-handed and dual-wielding

7 weapon classes covering both short-range and long-range weaponry

Guide and protect your companion – Aether, the Indigo child

Fight Shadows, soldiers of darkness and underworld bosses

Explore the overworld, scour dungeons and temples to gain and use special powers

Uncover many secrets and solve various environmental puzzles