Production Line Early Access

[May 18, 2017, 8:21 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Positech Games announces Steam early access is now underway for Production Line, their tycoon/"weld-em-up" which is now also available as an in development release on GOG.com. This game allows you to get in touch with your inner Michael Keaton and run a car factory, and this trailer from a couple of weeks ago shows off some alpha gameplay. This follows alpha access for the past few months directly from Positech Production Line, and they take this opportunity to talk about the project's future:

Production Line is still very much in development, with some big features, such as marketing and repairs/defects still planned to go in during its time in Early Access. The game is fully playable however, and even has some steam achievements already built in. We are taking the unusual step of asking players to vote on development priorities right from the games main menu screen. Results can be seen here:
http://www.positech.co.uk/productionline/priorities.php

