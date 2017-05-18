Production Line Early Access

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
Positech Games announces Steam early access is now underway for Production Line, their tycoon/"weld-em-up" which is now also available as an in development release on GOG.com. This game allows you to get in touch with your inner Michael Keaton and run a car factory, and this trailer from a couple of weeks ago shows off some alpha gameplay. This follows alpha access for the past few months directly from Positech Production Line, and they take this opportunity to talk about the project's future:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 18 May 2017, 23:32.
Chatbear Announcements.