Evening Crowdfunding Roundup

Atomic Heist -- Steam Greenlight. "Atomic Heist is an 2D top-down sci-fi
shooter with rogue-like elements. You must retrieve the core before the
enemies can make a doomsday device with it. Use power-ups to enhance your
ship, weaken the enemies, boost your abilities and more. Grab the core and
fight your way out from the alien infested space station. Atomic Heist
includes multiple unlockable ships and upgrades. The different ammo types
affect enemies differently, the player will need to carefully manage ships,
power ups and ammo types to successfully complete the game."