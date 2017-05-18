Reservoir Dogs: Bloody Days Released

|
Publisher Big Star Games, in partnership with Lionsgate, announces the release of Reservoir Dogs: Bloody Days, an action/strategy shooter for Windows based on the Quentin Tarantino film. This is available on Steam, and word is to expect it to come later this year to consoles. There's also a post on GOG.com saying this is "coming soon," but it lists today as the release date, so this is probably a matter of hours. In a twist, the game is centered heists like the one that drives the movie that was not shown onscreen. This is a top-down shooter with a strategy component that allows you to rewind time to refine your approach. Word is: "Reservoir Dogs: Bloody Days users can control a cast of iconic characters, such as Mr. Blonde and Mr. White, while utilizing unique sets of passive abilities to succeed in the game’s multitude of heists. Players must navigate the game’s fast-paced action and hard-hitting twists by balancing aggressive shooting and taking cover while stealing as much cash as possible to unlock new weapons and levels." Here's the launch trailer, and here's more:
