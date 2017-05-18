Out of the Blue

|
On Tuesday I mentioned how seasonably mild the spring has been so far in these parts. Yesterday it was 90-or-so degrees here. I'm tempted superstitiously decide that this was influenced by my words. But then there's yesterday when I complained about the ineptitude of my New York Knickerbockers. This is one of at least a dozen or so rants I've had on the topic over the years, and they haven't won a championship since 1973. So if my words have any power, it's only working in the wrong direction.
R.I.P.: Chris Cornell, Singer with Soundgarden and Audioslave, Dies at 52. Thanks David.
R.I.P.: Ex-Fox News head Roger Ailes dead: report. Thanks Devicer..
