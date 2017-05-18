 
Out of the Blue

[May 18, 2017, 09:07 am ET] - 26 Comments

On Tuesday I mentioned how seasonably mild the spring has been so far in these parts. Yesterday it was 90-or-so degrees here. I'm tempted superstitiously decide that this was influenced by my words. But then there's yesterday when I complained about the ineptitude of my New York Knickerbockers. This is one of at least a dozen or so rants I've had on the topic over the years, and they haven't won a championship since 1973. So if my words have any power, it's only working in the wrong direction.

R.I.P.: Chris Cornell, Singer with Soundgarden and Audioslave, Dies at 52. Thanks David.
R.I.P.: Ex-Fox News head Roger Ailes dead: report. Thanks Devicer..

Links: Thanks Ant and Acleacius.
Play: Drift Runner 3D.
Story: Dutch King Willem-Alexander Reveals He Was KLM Pilot for 21 Years.
Science: Nasa: Humans Have Inadvertently Created Artificial Barrier Around Earth. NASA!
UC Davis- Nearly half California salmon at risk of extinction in 50 years.
New discovery shows T-rex’s bite could make bones ‘explode’.
Media: First Trailer: "Star Trek: Discovery." Thanks David.
Guy puts a camera into a bucket of water, desert creatures sneak sips.
Crash Test: 1998 vs 2015 Toyota Corolla.

Reservoir Dogs: Bloody Days Released
Raiders of the Broken Planet Video Diary
Morning Mobilization
Morning Safety Dance
Morning Legal Briefs
Overwatch Anniversary Event; Free Weekend; GotY Edition Coming
Destiny 2 Livestream Tomorrow
South Park: The Fractured But Whole in October
Quake Champions Duel Mode Revealed
Cossacks 3: Path to Grandeur Released
XField Paintball 3 Announced
Endless Space 2 Exploit Trailer
